Acclaimed Psychologist Kerry Daynes Amongst Winners at Prestigious Cheshire Awards

A sense of excitement swept through Cranage Hall in Cheshire on Friday, 15th November, as the crème de la crème of the local business community gathered for the illustrious Cheshire Business Awards. This year’s event embraced the theme of Hollywood Glamour, complete with appearances from “star guests” such as Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, and Marilyn Monroe.
Joanna Scott-Aspray, founder of the awards and CEO of The Cheshire Club, remarked: “The evening was a celebration of excellence, resilience, and local entrepreneurial spirit.
“I connect people year-round and specialise in growth and visibility, so I’m thrilled to of welcomed so many exceptional business owners and given them this platform not only to be visible but also to raise their confidence and create new aspirations for 2025. We celebrated the best of the best, inspiring others and honouring the tireless work and dedication of our local entrepreneurs.”
Expressing her gratitude, Joanna extended special thanks to Sarah and Nick Bianchi of Arighi Bianchi and other supporters, adding: “It’s a privilege to have such amazing support and to raise funds and awareness for this year’s charity, East Cheshire Hospice.”
Sarah Bianchi, CEO of Arighi Bianchi, shared her thoughts on the occasion: “The Crème de la Crème Awards was a wonderful evening, full of positivity and inspiration. A true celebration of the individuals, the businesses and the unsung heroes contributing so much the Cheshire business community.”
The judges were unanimous in their decision for the Overall Excellence Award, which recognised the charity efforts and generous contributions to The Christie over the years. The award was presented to Claire Steele of A Stroke of Magic Hair and Beauty. A mother of four, Claire was celebrated for her invaluable work helping breast cancer patients through areola tattoos in tribute to her late mother. Rendered speechless by her win, Claire’s dedication has made a priceless impact on countless lives.