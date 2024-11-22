Acclaimed Psychologist Kerry Daynes Amongst Winners at Prestigious Cheshire Awards

A sense of excitement swept through Cranage Hall in Cheshire on Friday, 15th November, as the crème de la crème of the local business community gathered for the illustrious Cheshire Business Awards. This year’s event embraced the theme of Hollywood Glamour, complete with appearances from “star guests” such as Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, and Marilyn Monroe.

Joanna Scott-Aspray, founder of the awards and CEO of The Cheshire Club, remarked: “The evening was a celebration of excellence, resilience, and local entrepreneurial spirit.

“I connect people year-round and specialise in growth and visibility, so I’m thrilled to of welcomed so many exceptional business owners and given them this platform not only to be visible but also to raise their confidence and create new aspirations for 2025. We celebrated the best of the best, inspiring others and honouring the tireless work and dedication of our local entrepreneurs.”

Expressing her gratitude, Joanna extended special thanks to Sarah and Nick Bianchi of Arighi Bianchi and other supporters, adding: “It’s a privilege to have such amazing support and to raise funds and awareness for this year’s charity, East Cheshire Hospice.”

Sarah Bianchi, CEO of Arighi Bianchi, shared her thoughts on the occasion: “The Crème de la Crème Awards was a wonderful evening, full of positivity and inspiration. A true celebration of the individuals, the businesses and the unsung heroes contributing so much the Cheshire business community.”

The judges were unanimous in their decision for the Overall Excellence Award, which recognised the charity efforts and generous contributions to The Christie over the years. The award was presented to Claire Steele of A Stroke of Magic Hair and Beauty. A mother of four, Claire was celebrated for her invaluable work helping breast cancer patients through areola tattoos in tribute to her late mother. Rendered speechless by her win, Claire’s dedication has made a priceless impact on countless lives.

A full list of the winners of the Crème de la Crème Business Awards 2024 organised by The Cheshire Club are –

Family Business of the Year 2024 (Presented by Pearl Elliott Associates)

Malaka Smith – Lily & Rosie Cafe

Community Champion 2024 (Sponsored by Oxford Natural Longevity & Aesthetics Clinic)

Claire Steele – A Stroke of Magic Hair & Beauty

Outstanding Self Development & Growth 2024 (Sponsored by Urbandog Media Ltd)

Stephanie Tully – Baby Club Cheshire

Highly Commended Award – Lucy Allan – Dream Space Staging Ltd

Best Customer Service 2024 (Sponsored by Sovereign Properties)

Emma Jones – Cheshire Clinical Beauty

Charity of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by Aqueous Digital)

Joanne Thompson – Millie’s Trust

Male of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by “Saffy” The VW Vintage Camper Van)

Matt Berry – Repair & Ride

Small Business of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by PWRHOUSE COLLECTIVE)

Dr Andre Brittain-Dissont & DR Sam Brittain-Dissont

Oxford Natural Longevity & Aesthetics Clinic

Highly Commended Award – Stacey Jones – Stacey Jones Photography

Female of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by Dream Space Staging Ltd & JB Removals & Storage)

Kerry Daynes

“So delighted to win this award as here are so many phenomenal and outstanding females in Cheshire so big thank you to those who voted for me. What I do is quite odd to describe as a business as it is quite intense; often it is thankless and can feel overwhelming so winning this award means the world to me” said Kerry.

Rising Star of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by Sale Dental Spa)

Joy Bradley – JB Removals & Storage

Best Business Start-Up 2024 (2 Years) (Sponsored by Cheshire Clinical Beauty)

Sophie Fox – The Mobberley Ice Cream Co

Highly Commended Award – Penelope Silver – Elevate VA

Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by d’Lusso Collection)

Helen Wilson – Fun Fest Cheshire

Most Inspirational Person of the Year 2024 – Lisa Harper

“I was thrilled to be awarded by Joanna as the Most Inspirational Person Award of the Year 2024. It was totally unexpected. When you are amongst such an amazing group of people on the night – and given Joanna’s extensive network – it is a huge accolade.

“I am humbled and grateful. At 70 I am thrilled that I still inspire others and that is my purpose. So this recognition is fabulous.” said Lisa Harper.

Most Creative Social Media 2024 – Marcus Johnson – Urbandog Media Ltd

“Winning the Most Creative Social Media award at the Crème de la Crème awards fills me with pride, knowing that my passion for digital media and my efforts to entertain, educate, and inspire have truly resonated with people. It’s an honour to see the value others place on the content I create.”

Overall Excellence Winner 2024 (Presented by Arighi Bianchi)

Claire Steele – A Stroke of Magic Hair & Beauty

A surprise best outfit of the night award was presented to guest Gemma Donnelly donated by Khuba Clinic. Gemma admitted her stunning dress had been purchased from a charity shop!

Since founding the awards in 2021, Joanna’s vision has been clear: every business, regardless of size, deserves recognition for their hard work and commitment. This night was a tribute to their achievements and a reminder that Cheshire is brimming with talent, innovation, and inspiration!