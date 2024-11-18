Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024 Leads the Way in Bioplastics and Sustainability

Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024 will take place from 4th to 7th December at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre, gathering over 1,500 exhibitors and 70,000 visitors for its 33rd edition. The fair remains a key event for global leaders in the plastics industry.

Organised by Tüyap Fair Group and PAGEV (Turkish Plastic Industry Research, Development and Education Foundation), this year’s fair will focus on sustainability. Bioplastics will feature prominently, including innovative products like cups made from recycled coffee waste.

Attendees will also explore the newly introduced Hall 12A, showcasing the latest bioplastic technologies and their role in creating a greener future for the plastics sector.

Diverse range of products

“Plast Eurasia Istanbul is not only a commercial event but also a platform for exploring the sustainable innovations that will shape the future of our industry. We are proud to highlight bioplastics this year as part of our commitment to fostering environmentally friendly solutions,” said a Tüyap spokesperson.

The event will present a diverse range of products, including plastic machinery, machine equipment, molds, recycling technologies, raw materials, and chemicals, allowing visitors to experience advancements across all facets of the industry. International participation remains robust, with delegates from Europe and MENA, especially from countries such as Germany, Denmark, Iran, Russia, and China, underscoring Plast Eurasia Istanbul’s role as a global industry hub.

Interactive spaces and quiz points

Newly added Hall 12A will provide a unique, interactive experience for visitors. In a special area dedicated to bioplastics, attendees can discover how coffee pulp is recycled into reusable products, gaining insight into the environmental benefits of bioplastics. Visitors can also participate in a quiz at the fair’s foyer, where correct answers earn vouchers for coffee, inviting them to sample sustainable coffee cups in action.

Plast Eurasia Istanbul, the largest plastics fair in Eurasia, is a key event, offering significant commercial and technological opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike across Europe and MENA. The fair aims to drive the industry forward, opening pathways for new partnerships and promoting innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.