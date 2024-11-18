Fleet Safety Systems Marks 25 Years of Advancing Fleet Safety Innovations

The Fleet Safety Systems Group (FSS), a respected provider of fleet safety and compliance solutions based in Halstead, is celebrating 25 years of industry expertise by its Founder, Sanjay Patel.

Leveraging this extensive experience, FSS has evolved over the past six years into a leading name in fleet safety, achieving notable successes and securing major contracts, including with Brett Aggregates.

Sanjay’s deep technical knowledge and decades of experience have played a pivotal role in establishing FSS’s reputation for quality and dependability. Under his guidance, and alongside Co-Founder Jo Varsani’s business insights, the company has earned acclaim for installing safety solutions such as vehicle cameras and Alcoloks to safeguard both drivers and pedestrians.

Jo Varsani’s unwavering commitment to transparency and customer care has further distinguished FSS in the transport sector, where she has also championed greater inclusion for women, including advocating for female truck drivers.

“Reaching this milestone and seeing FSS grow is incredibly rewarding,” said Jo Varsani. “Our 25 years of experience have taught us the value of quality, consistency, and customer focus. We’re working daily to keep fleets safe and build trusted partnerships with our clients.”

Building FSS has come with its challenges. As a woman navigating a male-dominated field, Jo has encountered hurdles, even resorting to presenting herself as male on LinkedIn to gain credibility. Despite these difficulties, she has been relentless in her mission to position FSS as a customer-focused organisation with transparent pricing and strong client relationships.

A major factor in FSS’s success is its innovative adoption of the Fast Field app, which allows clients to digitally view and approve completed work, reinforcing the company’s emphasis on transparency.

With a “no hidden charges” policy, FSS has gained the loyalty of fleet operators nationwide, who value its reliability and dedication to excellence.

Looking ahead, FSS is set to broaden its impact by launching a training academy offering both online and in-person courses. This initiative will ensure that Sanjay’s wealth of expertise is passed on, equipping the next generation of technicians to uphold the company’s high standards in fleet safety and compliance.

For more details about The Fleet Safety Systems Group, visit www.thefss.group or connect with them on Instagram (@thefss), Facebook, and LinkedIn.