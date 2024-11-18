Michael Smith Engineers Ltd Joins Forces with ITT Bornemann to Enhance Hygienic Pump Solutions in the UK

Michael Smith Engineers Ltd is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with ITT Bornemann, a globally renowned manufacturer of premium-quality hygienic twin-screw pumps. This collaboration will significantly improve the availability of advanced hygienic pumping solutions across the UK, catering to sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Known for their excellence in twin-screw pump technology, ITT Bornemann delivers products that combine outstanding performance, reliability, and compliance with stringent hygienic standards. This new partnership will expand Michael Smith Engineers’ existing portfolio of hygienic pumps, enabling customers to access a wider selection of high-quality solutions supported by expert local service.

Jason Downing, Sales Director at Michael Smith Engineers, stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with ITT Bornemann, a company known for its quality and innovation in hygienic pumping solutions. This collaboration allows us to extend our offerings and continue providing our customers with the best technologies to meet their hygienic pump requirements across the UK.”

Gary Sleight, North Europe Sales Director at ITT Bornemann, remarked, “Working with Michael Smith Engineers is an important step in bringing our hygienic twin-screw pumps to a wider UK audience. Their established expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional service make them an ideal partner for expanding our reach in hygienic applications.”

This partnership highlights the shared dedication of both companies to delivering innovative and dependable pumping technologies, complemented by outstanding customer service.