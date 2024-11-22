Fancy Fries Expands to Scotland with Lucrative Franchise Opportunities

Fancy Fries, one of the UK’s leading mobile catering franchises, is excited to announce its expansion into Scotland, presenting a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. A limited number of franchises are now available, offering the chance to bring the brand’s hugely popular loaded fries to new audiences.

What began as a small street food tent in Birmingham has grown into a nationwide success story. Founded in 2015 by James Hipkiss, Fancy Fries has become synonymous with quality ingredients, creative menus, and community connections. The company has experienced rapid growth and currently boasts five successful franchisees.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Fancy Fries experience to Scotland,” said James Hipkiss, owner and director of Fancy Fries. “This is a chance for passionate entrepreneurs to be part of a proven business opportunity, with a projected turnover of £100,000 in the first year, from the comfort of a food truck.”

The Fancy Fries journey was inspired by a street food festival in Brooklyn, New York. James brought the loaded fries concept to the UK, adding his own distinctive flair, and quickly won over food lovers nationwide. The brand has gained praise from food critics and celebrities and has even attracted international interest from countries such as the US, Australia, and the Middle East. Recently, James was featured in an interview with a leading news channel after impressing food enthusiast Michael Portillo.

Key franchise benefits include:

A tested and proven business model

Comprehensive training, operational guidance, and ongoing support

A recognisable brand with effective marketing strategies

Creative, innovative menu options

Support with event bookings and business growth

This opportunity is ideal for those eager to own a food business while engaging with the local community. Food trucks are increasingly in demand for weddings, corporate events, and private parties. Fancy Fries is seeking dedicated entrepreneurs who share its ambition of becoming a global leader in event catering.

James explained: “The UK restaurant industry has faced numerous challenges, whilst food trucks are enjoying growth and benefit from lower operational costs. Owning a Fancy Fries franchise is a real opportunity for anyone wanting to own a food business, including any restaurateurs who fancy a move into mobile catering.”

For those interested, more information is available on the Fancy Fries website. Applications can be submitted via email to Rod at [email protected].

Bring joy to food enthusiasts across Scotland by joining the Fancy Fries movement today!