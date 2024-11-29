Bluewater Unveils Innovative Café Station Across the UK

Bluewater, the globally recognised Swedish brand specialising in water purification and beverages, has announced the UK launch of its revolutionary Café Station.

Developed by Bluewater’s Innovation Lab in Stockholm, Sweden, the cutting-edge Café Station redefines the coffee brewing experience. Combining the expertise of product designers, water scientists, and baristas, the station ensures consistent water quality through its advanced Liquid Rock® mineral dosing system.

The Bluewater Café Station is designed to customise water’s mineral composition to complement the specific profile of each coffee bean, enabling baristas to craft consistently exceptional coffee.

“Tap water quality is often overlooked, yet it plays a crucial role in the brewing process,” said Maximillian Lundin, coffee division manager at Bluewater. “The Café Station solution not only purifies water of all known cancer-linked contaminants such as PFAS and other chemicals but physically enhances it with the unique Bluewater Liquid Rock mineralizing technology, providing baristas a reliable ‘best friend’ in their pursuit of the perfect brew.”

With its intuitive features and advanced technology, the Bluewater Café Station empowers baristas to maximise the flavour potential of premium coffee beans. By fine-tuning the mineral balance, baristas can unlock and elevate the unique characteristics of each bean.

“The Bluewater Café Station allows baristas to super-power their craft like never before,” Lundin added.

Key Features of the Bluewater Café Station:

Customisable Mineral Composition : A Smart App enables real-time adjustment of the water’s mineral profile, enhancing specific flavours in a wide range of coffee beans.

: A Smart App enables real-time adjustment of the water’s mineral profile, enhancing specific flavours in a wide range of coffee beans. Professional Design : Ergonomically engineered to ensure ease of use, making it a vital tool for cafés.

: Ergonomically engineered to ensure ease of use, making it a vital tool for cafés. Enhanced Flavour Extraction : Precision in water temperature and mineral balance refines the coffee extraction process, delivering consistently superior results.

: Precision in water temperature and mineral balance refines the coffee extraction process, delivering consistently superior results. Cost Efficiency : The unique Bluewater mineral formula prevents scaling caused by hard water, reducing maintenance needs, extending equipment life, and improving beverage quality.

: The unique Bluewater mineral formula prevents scaling caused by hard water, reducing maintenance needs, extending equipment life, and improving beverage quality. Sustainability: Incorporates energy-efficient technology to support eco-conscious operations.

With the UK’s growing appreciation for speciality coffee, the Bluewater Café Station establishes itself as an indispensable tool for baristas and coffee enthusiasts alike. By transforming ordinary tap water into a vital ingredient, the Café Station allows baristas to innovate confidently, creating unique and memorable drinks.

“The Bluewater Café Station has already become my new best friend,” says Douglas Conde, head barista at the renowned Day Trip artisan coffee shop in Islington, London. Since installing the Café Station in July 2024, Conde has seen it exceed all expectations in delivering exceptional coffee flavours.

Baristas across the UK are invited to explore the benefits of Bluewater’s Café Station and discover how it can revolutionise their brewing techniques.