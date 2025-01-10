Pow Food Backs Veganuary with Exclusive Vegan Meal Deal: 7 Meals for the Price of 6

Pow Food is delighted to support Veganuary by offering an exclusive Vegan Meal Bundle, designed to make plant-based eating more convenient, nutritious, and enjoyable. The special promotion includes seven expertly prepared vegan meals for the price of six, helping people embrace a plant-based lifestyle without sacrificing flavour or nourishment.

“At Pow Food, we believe in the power of small changes for better health and a more sustainable planet. Incorporating more plant-based meals into your routine is one of the simplest and most impactful ways to do this. We created these meals to take the guesswork out of plant-based eating, ensuring they’re not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients and protein,” said Pow Food Founders, Ali and Emily Warburton.

“One of our favourites is the Vegan Moussaka, made with organic dairy-free béchamel, tempeh mince, and nutritional yeast, it delivers 17.2g of complete protein (34% of your RDI) and tastes even better than the meat version!”

What’s Included in the Vegan Meal Bundle?

Pow Food’s Vegan Meal Bundle showcases a selection of gluten and dairy-free, high-protein dishes designed to nourish the body while satisfying the palate:

Vegan Mushroom and Lentil Pie: A hearty and savoury twist on a comforting classic.

A hearty and savoury twist on a comforting classic. Vegan Mixed Bean Chilli: Smoky, bold flavours packed with fibre and protein.

Smoky, bold flavours packed with fibre and protein. Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff: Creamy, comforting, and brimming with umami.

Creamy, comforting, and brimming with umami. Vegan Teriyaki Tofu: A perfect balance of sweet and savoury with tender tofu.

A perfect balance of sweet and savoury with tender tofu. Vegan Sausage and Carrot Mash: A plant-based take on a beloved homely dish.

A plant-based take on a beloved homely dish. Vegan Tempeh and Mushroom Moussaka: Mediterranean-inspired layers of flavour.

Mediterranean-inspired layers of flavour. Vegan Creamy Mushroom and Tofu Pasta: Silky, indulgent, and nutritionally rich.

The Benefits of Pow Food’s Vegan Meals

High Protein: Every meal provides complete plant-based proteins to support strength, recovery, and muscle growth.

Every meal provides complete plant-based proteins to support strength, recovery, and muscle growth. Balanced Nutrition: Developed by nutritionists, these meals offer an ideal mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.

Developed by nutritionists, these meals offer an ideal mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Micronutrient-Rich: Packed with organic vegetables, grains, and whole foods to deliver vital vitamins and minerals.

Packed with organic vegetables, grains, and whole foods to deliver vital vitamins and minerals. Heart-Friendly: Contains healthy fats to promote cardiovascular well-being.

Contains healthy fats to promote cardiovascular well-being. Quick and Convenient: Frozen fresh and ready to enjoy in just 45 minutes.

Why Pow Food Supports Veganuary

Pow Food views Veganuary as more than a challenge—it’s a movement towards a healthier and more sustainable world. Their easy-to-prepare, nutritionally balanced meals help overcome common barriers to plant-based eating, such as finding complete proteins and creating exciting, flavourful recipes.

Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications and Policy at Veganuary, shared: “Veganuary is here to help people eat more plant-based food – for a greener planet, lower food bills and better health. And Pow Food’s Exclusive Vegan Meal Bundle makes building a better future much easier and tastier!”

Order Your Vegan Meal Bundle Today

Join the Veganuary movement and enjoy 7 vegan meals for the price of 6. Visit powfood.co.uk/pages/veganuary to order your Vegan Meal Bundle now and take the first step towards a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.