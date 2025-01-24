Kick off the new year with a hearty, flavourful dish that combines tradition with European culinary inspiration. The “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign brings you Aztem pilaf, a delightful recipe made with tender lamb, European rice, and angel hair pasta. This dish not only enhances your cooking repertoire but also showcases the superior quality and taste of EU rice.

Recipe: Aztem Pilaf with Lamb and Angel Hair Pasta

Ingredients:

1 cup European rice

500g lamb, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup angel hair pasta, broken into small pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

3 cups chicken or beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the lamb and cook until browned all over. Remove and set aside. In the same pot, cook the chopped onion and garlic until softened. Stir in the cumin and cinnamon. Add the angel hair pasta and toast lightly, stirring regularly. Stir in the European rice and return the lamb to the pot. Pour in the stock, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until the rice is tender and the liquid absorbed. Fluff the pilaf with a fork, garnish with parsley, and serve hot.

Aztem pilaf is a rich and satisfying dish that highlights the incredible versatility of European rice. With its combination of savoury flavours and simple preparation, it’s an excellent addition to any kitchen.



Facebook: europeanrice –

Instagram: rice_eu –

YouTube: rice_eu –

Website: For more information about the “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign, upcoming events, and social media activities, please visit our website or follow us on our social media channels:Facebook: europeanrice – www.facebook.com/europeanrice Instagram: rice_eu – www.instagram.com/rice_eu YouTube: rice_eu – www.youtube.com/rice_eu Website: www.europeanrice.eu



About the “EUROPEAN RICE” Campaign: The “EUROPEAN RICE” campaign is an EU-funded initiative dedicated to promoting the benefits, sustainability, and versatility of European rice in the UK and other global markets. It aligns with the EU’s objectives of enhancing the competitiveness and market presence of EU agri-food products worldwide, emphasizing sustainable practices and high-quality standards.