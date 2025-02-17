Jesmond Dene House Welcomes Gareth Rayner as Executive Chef to Lead a New Culinary Chapter

Jesmond Dene House is pleased to announce the appointment of Gareth Rayner as its new Executive Chef. With a wealth of experience and a passion for exceptional cuisine, Gareth is set to enhance the dining experience at one of Newcastle’s most prestigious boutique hotels.

Originally from Hartlepool, Gareth boasts an impressive career in fine dining, having worked at esteemed establishments such as The Gin Trap in Norfolk, where he earned three AA Rosettes as Chef Patron. He was also instrumental in launching Forge at Middleton Lodge and previously served as Executive Chef at Wynyard Hall.

Renowned for his commitment to the finest seasonal ingredients, Gareth is determined to restore Jesmond Dene House to its much-loved roots while introducing a fresh, modern approach. Embracing the concept of ‘neighbourhood dining’, he plans to introduce a regularly evolving menu that highlights local produce and seasonal flavours. His new menu is set to launch in March at Fern, offering guests refined yet approachable dishes inspired by the North East’s culinary heritage.

Speaking about his appointment, Gareth said: “I’m super excited to be joining Jesmond Dene House and to have the opportunity to craft menus that showcase the best seasonal produce. I aim to create a dining experience that reflects this iconic venue’s heritage and contemporary charm whilst elevating its already great reputation. It’s an exciting challenge to be a part of improving on something that’s already so good!”

This exciting development follows the property’s acquisition by The Kronen Collection in 2023, marking a new era for the luxury hospitality group. The recent addition of Borrowdale Gates Hotel in the Lake District further strengthens its portfolio, promising an expanded culinary and guest experience.

Expressing enthusiasm for Gareth’s arrival, Christina Stephenson, Group Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “Jesmond Dene House is thrilled to welcome Chef Gareth Rayner to our family. His culinary expertise is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver an unparalleled guest experience. It feels like a new beginning for Fern and Jesmond Dene House, bringing dining back to what people once knew and loved, with a contemporary touch.”

Gareth will oversee a team of 10 chefs and is eager to enhance both the dining and working experience within the kitchen. He also plans to expand the team further. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting culinary journey for Jesmond Dene House, with ambitions to introduce seasonal tasting menus, exclusive dining events, and a continued focus on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients.