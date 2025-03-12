Crofter’s Kitchen Celebrates Scottish Edge Regional Award Win, Securing Funding for Innovative New Restaurant

Crofter’s Kitchen, the highly acclaimed farm-to-fork eatery in Scourie on the NC500, has been named a Scottish Edge Regional Edge Winner, securing vital funding to support its ambitious expansion plans.

Announced on Thursday, 6th March, the award will enable Crofter’s Kitchen to move forward with its much-anticipated shipping container restaurant, subject to planning approval this summer.

This creative and eco-friendly dining space aims to provide a much-needed indoor option for both locals and visitors, tackling the challenges posed by the unpredictable Highland climate.

“With a minimum of 70,000 potential diners passing through Scourie annually, the demand for high-quality, accessible dining options is clear,” said Grant, co-founder of Crofter’s Kitchen.

“Winning this funding allows us to take a significant step forward in creating a unique, year-round dining experience while supporting our local economy.”

The new space will offer a fresh take on dining in the Scottish Highlands, providing a sheltered, all-weather setting where guests can enjoy locally sourced, high-quality food without concerns about changing weather conditions.

With seating capacity increasing by 50%, the restaurant will be able to accommodate more visitors looking for a comfortable and memorable dining experience as they travel the NC500.

In addition to enhancing dining options in the area, the project will generate new job opportunities and strengthen local supply chains by sourcing ingredients from nearby producers.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Scottish Edge and Highlands and Islands Enterprise for believing in our vision,” Grant added.

“This funding will allow us to accelerate our plans, providing an unforgettable culinary experience in the Highlands and ensuring that guests travelling the NC500 have a reliable, high-quality indoor dining option.”

If planning approval is granted this summer, Crofter’s Kitchen aims to have the new shipping container restaurant fully operational within eight weeks of installation.