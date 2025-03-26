La SPOT Brings Its Bold Brioche-Driven Tapas to Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street

Set to open in April 2025 on Charlotte Street—one of Fitzrovia’s liveliest culinary thoroughfares—La SPOT is poised to shake up the lunchtime scene by blending the rich flavours of French and Spanish cuisine.

Born from a shared passion for brioche, tapas, and fine wines, the concept was dreamt up by three founders intent on transforming casual dining. The restaurant promises a new take on small plates, fusing Western European influences with indulgent lunchtime offerings designed for London’s busy professionals.

At its core, La SPOT elevates brioche to star status—described as “simple, sexy, craveable.” The soft, buttery bread serves as the base for flavour-packed tapas dishes that prioritise boldness and indulgence.

As co-founder Andrii Nikonov puts it: “At La SPOT, we do one thing exceptionally well—brioche. Soft, golden, buttery perfection that turns every bite into an experience. Whether it’s rich oxtail melting into a toasted bun, red prawns with crispy rice, or a lobster roll that lingers on your mind, our brioche is the star of the show.

We keep it simple but unforgettable—pairing our signature brioche with bold flavors, indulgent tapas, and just the right sides. Whether you’re here for a quick lunch, a long dinner, or an afternoon escape, every bite is designed to be effortlessly craveable.”

Strategically located at the convergence of Soho and Fitzrovia, La SPOT sets out to redefine the working lunch with flair, fun, and a bold menu to match the area’s dynamic energy.

Merging traditional French and Spanish flavours in ways rarely seen across the capital, La SPOT’s menu introduces inventive creations such as the Brioche Octopus Hot Dog—a standout dish made with slow-cooked octopus tentacle, onion marmalade, Makato cheese, potato julienne and a kick of hot paprika for a robust, indulgent flavour profile.

From the butter-adorned glory of soft hot dog buns to fluffy sandwich bread, La SPOT’s expansive range of brioche selections is designed to cater to the lunchtime cravings of millions of the capital’s workforce. The restaurant’s brioche menu items include:

OXTAIL AND CHEDDAR

Pulled oxtail with red wine sauce, cheddar, black pepper, and wild rocket



RED PRAWNS

Red prawns cooked with kimchi, fresh ginger, and crispy rice

VEGETARIAN/VEGAN

Sauted vegetables with garlic, green apple, tomato juice and goat (or vegan) cheese

OCTOPUS HOT DOG

Slow-cooked octopus leg in onion marmalade with Makato cheese, potato julianne and hot paprika

Featuring its own dedicated bar, Wine SPOT, the restaurant is also keen to establish itself as one of Fitzrovia’s primary venues for liquid lunches and afternoon tipples.

With opening hours ranging from 12pm until 10pm, La SPOT transforms from a competitively priced lunchtime location into a matinee haunt and evening tapas hub for city workers, locals, foodie tourists, and students alike throughout the day.

La SPOT’s mantra is “simple, but never boring”, and its founders have used this commitment to reinvent some classic dishes like loaded fries to encompass a more European twist.

With its Patatas Cheddar and Jamon dish, La SPOT’s commitment to action-packed simplicity sees the dish adorned with creamy cheddar sauce and fine-cut jamón to reimagine one of London’s most popular gastronomic sides orders.

La SPOT aims to make work lunches in the capital unforgettable, with interactions packed into every touchpoint, and shareable conversations on food packaging, napkins, and the restaurant’s menus in a bid to foster a more engaging and immersive dining experience.

Arriving in Charlotte Street in April, La SPOT intends to make lunchtimes in Fitzrovia more indulgent. By infusing French and Spanish stylings, the new restaurant will bring new perspectives to small plate concepts throughout the capital.

More about La SPOT