La SPOT Brings Its Bold Brioche-Driven Tapas to Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street

Set to open in April 2025 on Charlotte Street—one of Fitzrovia’s liveliest culinary thoroughfares—La SPOT is poised to shake up the lunchtime scene by blending the rich flavours of French and Spanish cuisine.
Born from a shared passion for brioche, tapas, and fine wines, the concept was dreamt up by three founders intent on transforming casual dining. The restaurant promises a new take on small plates, fusing Western European influences with indulgent lunchtime offerings designed for London’s busy professionals.
At its core, La SPOT elevates brioche to star status—described as “simple, sexy, craveable.” The soft, buttery bread serves as the base for flavour-packed tapas dishes that prioritise boldness and indulgence.
As co-founder Andrii Nikonov puts it: “At La SPOT, we do one thing exceptionally well—brioche. Soft, golden, buttery perfection that turns every bite into an experience. Whether it’s rich oxtail melting into a toasted bun, red prawns with crispy rice, or a lobster roll that lingers on your mind, our brioche is the star of the show.
We keep it simple but unforgettable—pairing our signature brioche with bold flavors, indulgent tapas, and just the right sides. Whether you’re here for a quick lunch, a long dinner, or an afternoon escape, every bite is designed to be effortlessly craveable.”
Strategically located at the convergence of Soho and Fitzrovia, La SPOT sets out to redefine the working lunch with flair, fun, and a bold menu to match the area’s dynamic energy.
Merging traditional French and Spanish flavours in ways rarely seen across the capital, La SPOT’s menu introduces inventive creations such as the Brioche Octopus Hot Dog—a standout dish made with slow-cooked octopus tentacle, onion marmalade, Makato cheese, potato julienne and a kick of hot paprika for a robust, indulgent flavour profile.
More about La SPOT
- Where is it? 18 Charlotte St, London, W1T 2LZ
- When does it open?: April 2nd, 2025
- Website: https://laspotlondon.co.uk/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laspot.london