National Fish & Chip Day Returns on 6th June for Its Landmark 10th Anniversary

Whether you swear by cod, prefer haddock, or are partial to a portion of plaice, and regardless of whether you top it off with curry sauce, mushy peas or gravy, one truth remains—fish and chips holds a special place in British hearts and homes.

On 6th June 2025, the nation will once again come together for National Fish & Chip Day, which this year celebrates a decade of national appreciation for the country’s most cherished meal.

From humble beginnings, the event has grown into a massive nationwide celebration, with last year’s edition reaching over 93 million people through press, radio, television and social media—firmly establishing it as the UK’s biggest food awareness day.

As part of the celebrations, organisers are encouraging the public to find their region’s fish and chip champions, sharing their stories from multi-generational chippies keeping traditions alive, to fryer-side romances to young fish fryers through a nationwide survey.

The day is also about recognising the whole journey of fish and chips—from the fishermen who face the sea to bring in the freshest catch, and the farmers harvesting the finest ingredients, to the fish and chip shops, home cooks, and even celebrity chefs who serve this timeless dish with pride.

Gary Lewis, President of The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association, shared his thoughts on the milestone:

“This year marks a significant milestone for National Fish and Chip Day as we celebrate its 10th anniversary! Over the past decade, we’ve seen incredible support from everyone involved with fish and chips across the UK, and we’re thrilled to continue honouring this iconic British dish. Fish and chip shops are at the heart of our communities, and getting involved in this celebration is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and tradition of this family favourite. We encourage all shops to take part and share in the pride and joy that National Fish and Chip Day represents.”