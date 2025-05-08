Naked Nutrition Enters UK and EU Markets with Clean, Transparent Protein Range

Clean-label supplement pioneer Naked Nutrition has officially launched in the United Kingdom and European Union, making its signature 100% grass-fed Naked Whey protein powder available to customers across Europe.

This move marks the brand’s first expansion into the UK and EU, broadening access to its “nutrition with nothing to hide” ethos for health-conscious individuals throughout the region.

Naked Whey, the brand’s flagship product, represents the core of Naked Nutrition’s clean-living philosophy. Made with just one ingredient – pure whey protein – it delivers 25g of protein per serving, is non-GMO, and contains no artificial additives, flavours, colours or sweeteners. Sourced from grass-fed cows on small dairy farms, the product prioritises quality and simplicity.

Since its inception in 2014, Naked Nutrition has built a loyal following by offering straightforward, high-quality supplements free from unnecessary fillers. From protein powders to wellness formulas, the company has remained focused on complete ingredient transparency and clean formulations.

To meet growing European demand, the brand has launched dedicated e-commerce platforms tailored to UK and EU customers.

The new UK website allows shoppers to browse in British Pounds (GBP), benefit from domestic shipping, and receive support from a local customer service team.

Similarly, the EU site has been developed with European consumers in mind, offering prices in Euros and fast, reliable shipping across the continent.

“Ever since I started Naked Nutrition in 2014, our mission has been to offer nutrition with nothing to hide,” said Stephen Zieminski, founder of Naked Nutrition.

“We are extremely excited to bring that mission and our products to a broader European audience. By launching in the UK and EU with dedicated local websites, we’re making it easier for customers in these regions to access clean, high-quality supplements and to join us in our commitment to clean nutrition.”

With this expansion, Naked Nutrition strengthens its global presence while staying true to its core mission: delivering premium, honest supplements made with the cleanest possible ingredients. European customers are now invited to explore the new regional websites and discover the difference of truly transparent nutrition.