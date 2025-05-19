Cheese Expert Emma Young Reveals Ideal Beer Pairings for Father’s Day

New research reveals that 70% of dads would prefer a thoughtful, personal gift over something purely practical this Father’s Day.

With that in mind, renowned cheese expert and author Emma Young has offered her expert guidance on how to match cheeses with beer — creating a delicious and memorable gift experience for food-loving fathers.

“As with wine, different styles of beer pair better with different styles of cheese,” Emma said. “The variety of flavours, textures, and production methods in beer make it an exciting partner to cheese — and in many cases, a more versatile one.”

Why Beer and European Cheese Are Made for Each Other

Emma highlights a number of reasons why European cheeses and beer form such a complementary duo:

Carbonation – “Just like Champagne complements soft cheeses like Brie or Camembert, the bubbles in beers such as lagers, pilsners and American IPAs help cut through the richness of soft cheeses.”

Bitterness – “A key component in many beer styles, bitterness balances cheese’s creamy, savoury profile, softening its richness and adding depth.”

Acidity – “Distinct from bitterness, acidity provides structure and refreshment, cleansing the palate between bites.”

Malt – “Malty beers, especially darker styles, pair beautifully with bold cheeses like blue, enhancing the inherent toasted or nutty notes.”

Fruit – “Fruity elements from certain hops or fruit beers create a delightful contrast with rich, creamy cheeses, much like fruit preserves on a cheeseboard.”

Emma advises starting with the cheese and building the pairing around it. Below are her handpicked suggestions, ideal for creating a Father’s Day tasting platter that’s bound to impress:

Brillat-Savarin with a Blackberry Sour

“Rich and indulgent, this triple-cream soft cheese (similar to Brie but with added cream) can be served savoury or sweet. Paired with a blackberry sour, the combination of fruit and cream is both familiar and satisfying, with the sour beer’s acidity cutting through the unctuous paste.”

Cantal PDO with a Pale Ale

“One of France’s oldest cheeses, Cantal is firm and complex with bright acidity, savoury depth, and subtle fruitiness. A pale ale’s juicy, fruity notes enhance Cantal’s character, creating a balanced and vibrant match.”

Fourme d’Ambert PDO with a Nitro Stout

“A mellow yet rich blue cheese with notes of salt, mushroom, and malt pairs seamlessly with a creamy, chocolatey nitro stout. The roasted flavours in the stout mirror the earthy, torrefied notes in the cheese — a soulmate pairing where bitterness and sweetness play together beautifully.”

Langres PDO with a Hazy Session IPA

“Langres is a washed-rind cheese known for its powerful, savoury flavour and gooey centre. A hazy session IPA brings just enough bitterness and carbonation to refresh the palate while standing up to Langres’ intensity.”

Comté PDO with an Orange Lager

“With its firm yet supple texture and complex nutty, buttery flavours, Comté is a versatile favourite. Paired with a bright orange lager, the citrus notes elevate the cheese’s woody and alpine aromas without overpowering its delicate balance.”

This year, Emma encourages people to skip the usual novelty socks and treat dad to something truly flavourful.