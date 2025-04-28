Are You Brave Enough to Conquer the UK’s Fieriest Curry?

Raval Launches £500 Charity Challenge for Great North Children’s Hospital

A daring food challenge at one of the UK’s most acclaimed Indian restaurants is heating up not only taste buds but also charitable efforts nationwide. What began as a playful dare from a loyal diner has now evolved into a national fundraising drive for Newcastle’s Great North Children’s Hospital.

At the heart of the campaign is Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar’s “Inferno Curry Challenge” — a blistering dish infused with ghost peppers, naga jolokia, and scorpion chillies, boasting a fiery 1 million-plus Scoville heat units. Participants who can master the heat have the chance to win a £500 cash prize.

The idea sparked when a familiar face, affectionately known as “Curry Hell Carl,” joked with the chefs: “Best curry I’ve ever had, but not hot enough.”

Raval’s culinary team rose to the occasion and introduced The Inferno. Carl returned, tackled the dish — and triumphed.

The challenge was captured on video and quickly went viral, gathering over 100,000 views on Raval’s Facebook page.

The campaign has already attracted significant attention across regional media including ChronicleLive, Hits Radio, NewcastleWorld, and The Northern Echo, with ambitions now set on capturing a national audience.

Chris Foulkes, CEO of KAEFER UK & Ireland, was among the first to lend support, saying during a restaurant visit: “You’ve got people’s attention. Now do something big. Do some good.”

Reflecting on this, Raval’s General Manager Nas Islam said: “Chris’s encouragement and KAEFER’s leadership example gave us a clear sense of purpose. His support helped shape the community focus of this campaign.”

The grand Inferno Curry Challenge Final will take place at 6pm on Tuesday 27 May, where ten finalists will face off for the £500 prize and the honour of being crowned the UK’s ultimate spice champion.

Supporters can get involved by:

Eat It : Post a 30–60 second video tagging @ravalrestaurant and using #RavalInfernoChallenge

Fund It : Donate via www.justgiving.com/page/ravalinferno

Pass It On: Nominate friends, family, or celebrities to participate

“We’ve always believed food brings people together,” Islam added. “Now we’re using that spirit to do something meaningful and support seriously ill children.”

The Great North Children’s Hospital, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, is one of the country’s leading centres for paediatric care. Funds raised will help enhance treatments, comfort, and outcomes for young patients and their families.