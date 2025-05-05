European Flavours Bring Sizzle to the UK’s Summer BBQ Boom

As Britons continue to embrace al fresco dining — despite the famously changeable weather — the UK BBQ market is forecast to hit £173 million in 2025 and could soar to £205.6 million by 2030. Last year, UK supermarkets leaned heavily on international flavours to boost appeal, and according to Rupert Claxton, consultant and meat advisor to the European Union’s ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign, this global inspiration will remain a key driver in 2025.
To add freshness and provide something more substantial for non-meat eaters, Patrick suggests: “Serve Italian Burrata di Andria PGI with roasted peaches, fresh herbs like basil, toasted fennel and coriander seeds, and hazelnuts or pistachios for a summer salad. Crottin de Chavignol PDO from France is also ideal for salads – it’s a small, button-shaped cheese that can be easily sliced up and combined with asparagus, leaves, broad beans, and peas in a spring salad. For a delicious side dish, a few chunks of juicy watermelon offer a refreshing counterpoint to tangy goat’s cheeses or a salty Feta PDO from Greece – finish the dish with a light sprinkle of fresh mint leaves.”