European Drinks and Food Pairings Take Spotlight at Food & Drink Expo 2025

Professionals from across the food, drink, and hospitality sectors are invited to experience a diverse showcase of European beers and spirits at this year’s Food & Drink Expo, held from 7th to 9th April 2025, thanks to the ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign.

Making its first-ever appearance at the show, the campaign will present over 60 food and beverage items from all 27 EU Member States, offering a unique insight into the continent’s culinary heritage and innovation.

At Booth KK331, visitors can sample beers and spirits from 21 EU nations, thoughtfully paired with iconic European cheeses, cured meats, baked specialities, and sweets.

The drinks selection has been curated to reflect the EU’s rich brewing and distilling traditions. Attendees can expect a mix of classic European lagers and ales—particularly from Belgium, Germany, and Czechia—as well as modern variations, including trendy pale ales and increasingly favoured sour beer styles.

Also featured are 21 PGI-certified spirits, from well-known names like Ouzo PGI (Greece) and Irish Whiskey PGI (Ireland) to unique finds such as Slivenska Perla PGI, a distinctive grape brandy from Bulgaria.

Other highlights of the beers and spirits to be discovered at the More Than Only Food & Drink stand (Booth KK331) include:

Passion Is Really My Passion from Finland – a refreshing and tangy beer that combines the bold tartness of a sour with the vibrant, fruity flavours of carefully selected fruits.

Kölsch PGI from Germany – a lager that strikes the perfect balance between smooth malt and delicate hops. Crip and refreshing, this beer boasts lively carbonation and a bright, sparkling appearance.

Svyturys Gintarinis from Lithuania – a light amber-coloured Pilsner with a fresh, slightly bitter taste and long-lasting aroma.

Zadarski Maraschino PGI from Croatia – a cherry liqueur crafted from sour Marasca cherries cultivated near the city of Zadar. It is sweet and aromatic, with pronounced cherry flavours complemented by delicate almond notes.

Tentoura PGI from Greece – a liqueur crafted from a revived 15th-century recipe that originates from the Ionian Islands. Infused with spices historically brought to the Ionian Sea ports, it features authentic cinnamon and clove buds delivering a rich, aromatic flavour.

Rum da Madeira PGI from Portugal – a fruity three-year-old rum, made from Madeiran sugarcane grown and matured in French oak barrels, developing a smooth and flavourful character.

Experts and advisors to the EU campaign will also be on hand to share insights into how operators can extend their beer and spirits offering to meet evolving consumer tastes.

Mark Dredge, beer writer and advisor to the ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign, will present a masterclass: “Discovering unique and lesser-known beers and beer styles from EU Member States, along with their unexpected pairings” on Monday 7th April at 12:30pm.

“UK drinkers are becoming more adventurous and seeking out beers that they have discovered whilst holidaying or travelling in Europe. As such, there is a huge opportunity for professionals to broaden their knowledge about the rich diversity of flavour and styles of beer available across the European Union, said Mark Dredge.



“What is more, beer and food pairings are very much unexplored in the UK, yet offer huge potential for imaginative operators to offer pairing suggestions with their menus in a similar way to wine. Through engaging masterclasses and interactive advice at our stand, we’ll provide plenty of inspiration and practical guidance to help food and drink professionals reimagine beer’s role in their offerings.”

Kristiane Sherry, a spirits writer, educator and judge, will lead the seminar: “Why EU Spirits Are Trusted for Quality and Authenticity” on Wednesday, 9th April at 12.15pm. During the session, she will highlight the centuries-old traditions and craft behind the protected status awarded to more than 250 EU spirits.



“EU spirits are unmatched in their heritage, authenticity, and exceptional quality, underpinned by centuries-old craftsmanship and strict production standards. At this year’s Expo, hospitality professionals have a rare opportunity to experience firsthand why these protected spirits are held in such high esteem worldwide. I look forward to sharing insights on their production methods, stories, and provenance, demonstrating how operators can leverage this rich heritage to connect with discerning consumers,” said Kristiane Sherry.