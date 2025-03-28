Uber Eats and Sabeny.com Launch First Kosher Passover Delivery Service in London Amid Rising Jewish Safety Concerns

In a significant development for London’s Jewish population, Uber Eats has joined forces with Sabeny.com — a prominent kosher online supermarket — to provide the capital’s first fully kosher Passover delivery service through a mainstream delivery app. While Sabeny.com already delivers kosher groceries throughout the year, this partnership introduces their full Pesach selection to Uber Eats, giving families quicker, more accessible on-demand shopping ahead of the festival.

In light of growing concerns around antisemitism since October 7, many Jewish Londoners have reported feeling unsafe when venturing out, particularly for traditional shopping trips. This new service directly addresses those worries by offering a secure and reliable alternative — allowing users to order their kosher Passover essentials without leaving home. Together, Sabeny.com and Uber Eats are ensuring that families can prepare for the festival with peace of mind, knowing that everything they order is certified kosher and promptly delivered.

Kosher E-Commerce Reaches a New Peak

While kosher online shopping is not new, Sabeny.com found that many Jewish Londoners were still unaware of reliable services that cater specifically to their needs. Now, by appearing on Uber Eats — a trusted household name — Sabeny.com becomes more visible and accessible to a wider range of customers who may not have used a specialist kosher store before.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Sol Gross, Director of Sabeny.com. “For the first time, Jewish families in London can rely on Uber Eats to bring a full range of kosher Passover products straight to their doors. No more last-minute rushes, we’re making Pesach shopping simple, efficient, and stress-free.”

Modern Convenience for Age-Old Traditions

With more Jewish households looking to digital platforms for convenience and safety, this collaboration offers a contemporary solution for observing religious practices. Whether preparing for a large family Seder or simply replenishing kosher basics, the Uber Eats and Sabeny.com partnership brings tradition into the modern world — without compromise.