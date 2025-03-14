Wild Truffle Catering Wins High Praise for Exceptional Service at the National Beauty Awards

Wild Truffle Catering is delighted to share the overwhelming success of its recent catering and bar service at the prestigious National Beauty Awards, hosted at the historic St George’s Hall in Liverpool. The glamorous event welcomed nearly 400 guests, with Wild Truffle Catering entrusted to provide an impeccable dining and drinks experience to complement the elegance of the occasion.

With a dedicated team of over 40 Wild Truffle staff on site, the evening ran smoothly from start to finish. The team was responsible for both catering and bar service, ensuring that every guest received a first-class experience throughout the event.

Event organisers Alex Alexander and Jodi Riley were full of praise for Wild Truffle Catering’s service, leaving a glowing review:

“We hired Wild Truffle to cater for our prestigious event, the National Beauty Awards, at the iconic St George’s Hall Liverpool. With close to 400 guests, we had to carefully select someone who was up to the job, and I have to say we hit the jackpot with these guys. Chantelle has been so supportive throughout the process leading up to and after the event.

“On the night, the staff were amazing and so helpful — the food was to die for, and the reviews we’ve had have all stated this, which has been a major part in our success. We couldn’t have done it without you! Chantelle has over-delivered on what was agreed in more ways than we could have imagined, and for that I am so grateful and would highly recommend for ANY catering needs.

“This team have just got it nailed. Nothing was too much trouble, their system worked a treat, and we feel like we also made a friend in Chantelle. Flawless. Thank you so much.”

Chantelle Bradley, spokesperson for Wild Truffle Catering, expressed her gratitude for the wonderful feedback:

“It was an absolute honour to be trusted with such a prestigious event. Our team worked hard to create a menu and service that reflected the glamour and importance of the evening. Providing both the catering and the bar service allowed us to deliver a complete experience, and the positive feedback from Alex and the guests means the world to us. I’m incredibly proud of our team for pulling off such a large-scale event so seamlessly.”

Renowned for its high-end, bespoke catering services, Wild Truffle Catering specialises in weddings, corporate events, and large-scale celebrations. The team takes pride in crafting seasonal and innovative menus, paired with flawless service, ensuring a memorable dining experience from the kitchen to the bar.

For more information on Wild Truffle Catering or to enquire about future events, please visit www.wildtruffle.co.uk.