National Fish and Chip Day 2025 Marks 10 Years of Celebrating Britain’s Favourite Dish

The much-loved National Fish and Chip Day is set to return in 2025, marking its 10th anniversary with a nationwide celebration of the UK’s most iconic dish.

Organised by The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the event will take place on Friday, 6th June, bringing together communities across the country to honour not only the classic combination of crispy battered fish and golden chips but also the dedicated individuals who make it possible. From fishermen and farmers to fish and chip shop owners, the day recognises everyone involved in delivering this cherished meal.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, commented: “Fish and chips have been a staple of British cuisine for well over a century, embodying the heart and soul of the nation’s culinary heritage. This humble yet hearty dish, traditionally served with mushy peas and a sprinkle of salt and vinegar, has become a symbol of comfort and community. Whether enjoyed by the seaside or at the local chippy, fish and chips continue to be the go-to meal for millions of Britons.”

National Fish and Chip Day also highlights the entire supply chain behind this beloved dish, from the fishermen who source the freshest fish to the farmers who grow the potatoes for the chips, as well as the fish and chip shop owners who prepare and serve it with care.

Gary Lewis added: “The enduring popularity of fish and chips lies in its simplicity and quality. Freshly caught fish, coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection, paired with thick-cut, fluffy chips, has a universal appeal that transcends generations.

“Add to that the quintessential sides—creamy mushy peas and the much-loved crunchy bits of batter, known affectionately as ‘scraps’ or ‘bits’—and it’s easy to see why this dish has remained a firm favourite for so long.”

To mark National Fish and Chip Day on 6th June, fish and chip shops across the UK will be hosting special promotions and events to celebrate the occasion.

Fans of the dish are encouraged to take part in the festivities by sharing their National Fish and Chip Day experiences on social media using the hashtag #NationalFishAndChipDay.

For further details, visit www.neoda.org.uk/national-fish-and-chip-day.