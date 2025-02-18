BARBS: A New Bajan Fast-Casual Brand Set to Shake Up the UK’s Caribbean Food Scene

A new player in the fast-casual dining sector has arrived in London, as Barbs makes its debut through Deliveroo Editions, introducing the UK to a fresh, modern, and scalable take on Bajan cuisine. Founded by entrepreneur Nicc Wright, Barbs is on a mission to redefine Caribbean food in the UK, using a delivery-first approach as the foundation for future expansion into brick-and-mortar locations and retail partnerships.

Barbs’ menu celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Barbados, often hailed as the “foodie capital of the Caribbean”, yet still underrepresented in the UK’s dining scene. Beyond its incredible food, Barbados has produced global icons, including Rihanna, whose pride in her Bajan roots has inspired millions worldwide. Barbs aims to capture that same energy, blending tradition with innovation to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of Bajan cuisine.

“Rihanna is proof that Barbados has a unique cultural voice that resonates globally,” says Nicc Wright, Founder of Barbs. “Barbs is here to do the same in food.”

While Caribbean cuisine is gaining popularity across the UK, Jamaican jerk-style dishes have largely dominated the market. With UK consumers increasingly embracing authentic global cuisines, Barbs sees this as the perfect moment to introduce Bajan food to a wider audience. Despite Barbados’ reputation as the Caribbean’s culinary capital, its cuisine remains largely undiscovered in the UK. By addressing this gap, Barbs is crafting a new narrative for Caribbean food—one that celebrates its history, diversity, and cultural significance.

Barbs’ Menu Highlights:

Bajan Fried Chicken / Fish – A flavourful take on a classic, marinated in mild, herb-packed seasoning and a crispy coating.

– A flavourful take on a classic, marinated in and a crispy coating. Bajan Fishcakes – A beloved Bajan staple, served with homemade pepper sauce and a milder “fancy sauce” .

– A beloved Bajan staple, served with homemade and a milder . Macaroni Pie – The Bajan take on macaroni cheese , rich, comforting, and full of flavour.

– The , rich, comforting, and full of flavour. Souse – A traditional pickled dish, served cold with pork or chicken.

“We are not just another Caribbean food brand,” explains Head Chef Amanda Powell. “Barbs highlights the full depth of Bajan and Caribbean cuisine, showing the UK that there is more to Caribbean food than just spice and punchy flavours.”

By launching via Deliveroo Editions, Barbs can quickly reach a broad audience, delivering freshly prepared Bajan dishes straight to customers’ homes. With South East London as its starting hub, Barbs is tapping into one of London’s most diverse and food-loving communities. “Editions enables us to focus on quality and efficiency while we build our brand and prepare for bigger things,” says Wright.

Unlike many independent Caribbean restaurants, Barbs is built for scale, leveraging technology and innovation to drive its expansion.

Barbs’ Growth Strategy:

Multi-Unit Expansion – Plans to launch more dark kitchens and brick-and-mortar restaurants across the UK.

– Plans to launch and across the UK. Retail Rollout – Bringing Bajan-inspired sauces, marinades, and meal kits to supermarkets.

– Bringing to supermarkets. Franchise & International Growth – A long-term vision to expand globally through franchising.

“While we are a small operation today, we are creating a fast-casual brand that aspires to be the next Nando’s,” says Wright. “The infrastructure, branding, and business model are all designed for scale. With a vision to become an iconic global brand, Barbs is just getting started.”

The Barbs team is already exploring additional locations, retail collaborations, and influencer partnerships to introduce Bajan cuisine to a wider audience. This is more than just a restaurant—it’s a movement to showcase the best of Barbados to the world.