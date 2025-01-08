European Rice Takes Centre Stage in London

The EU Rice Campaign showcased the exceptional quality and sustainable credentials of European rice at a prestigious PR event in the heart of London, attended by media professionals, influencers, and figures from the food industry.

The event offered an engaging experience that explored the journey of European rice—from its environmentally friendly cultivation methods to its adaptability in global cuisine. Guests were treated to live cooking demonstrations, tastings of unique dishes, and captivating storytelling that highlighted the rich heritage and modern innovations behind EU-grown rice.

Attendees left the event with a newfound appreciation for the premium qualities of European rice and its versatility across diverse culinary traditions, creating exciting opportunities for greater interest and partnerships within the UK market.

For more information, visit www.europeanrice.eu.

About the EU Rice Campaign

The EU Rice Campaign is co-funded by the European Union and aims to promote the production, quality, and sustainability of European rice. By connecting with global markets, the campaign seeks to showcase European rice as a premium choice for consumers and industry professionals alike.

Disclaimer

This material is funded by the European Union. The views expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the EU or the European Research Executive Agency (REA).

