Raval Triumphs at Curry Oscars: Best Indian Fine Dining Restaurant Outside London

Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar has been named Best Indian Fine Dining Restaurant Outside London at the prestigious 2024 Asian Curry Awards. The ceremony, held on Sunday, 17th November 2024, at Grosvenor House in London, celebrated the finest in Asian cuisine across the UK.

In a fiercely competitive category, Raval achieved a landmark victory against Michelin-starred establishments in London, including Benares in Mayfair and Amaya in Knightsbridge. This achievement marks a significant moment for Newcastle Gateshead and the North of England, highlighting that fine dining excellence is thriving far beyond the capital.

While Kahani in Sloane Square took the title of Best Indian Fine Dining Restaurant for London, Raval’s victory in the “Outside London” category underscored the depth of talent shaping Indian cuisine throughout the UK.

Indian food has long been a cornerstone of British culinary culture. From the opening of the first curry house in 1810 to its current status as a national favourite, it plays a vital role in the nation’s economy and lifestyle. Today, the curry industry contributes over £7.5 billion annually and employs more than 100,000 people. Millions of Britons visit curry houses weekly, prepare Indian meals at home, or purchase ready-made options from supermarkets.

The Asian Curry Awards—affectionately known as the “Curry Oscars”—celebrate this enduring legacy while spotlighting the innovators who are redefining the cuisine. This year’s ceremony saw over 200 finalists from 14 Asian cuisines, including Thai, Japanese, and Vietnamese, shortlisted through public votes, reflecting the UK’s broad appreciation for Asian gastronomy.

“Winning this award isn’t just about Raval; it’s about showcasing the North of England’s growing reputation as a culinary destination,” said Nas Islam, Manager at Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar. “To stand alongside Michelin-starred venues and represent Newcastle Gateshead on a national stage is an honour. We’re proud to show that fine dining thrives outside London.”

Yawar Khan, Chair of the Asian Catering Federation, commended the winners, stating: “The quality of competition this year was exceptional. Raval’s win underscores the incredible talent flourishing outside London. Kahani’s success in London and Raval’s in Newcastle together showcase the diversity and brilliance of Indian fine dining across the UK.”

Raval’s reputation stems from its dedication to blending authentic Indian flavours with modern British influences. Signature dishes, including Lobster & Mango and Darjeeling Lamb Cutlets, have become icons of the restaurant’s innovative approach, while its exclusive seven-course tasting menu continues to redefine Indian cuisine.

In preparation for the awards, Raval’s chefs worked meticulously to perfect their offerings. “Our head chef even drew inspiration from his grandmother’s spice blend for the lamb cutlets,” Islam revealed. “That personal connection to our roots while innovating for modern palates is what sets Raval apart.”

The award builds on Raval’s growing reputation. In October 2024, it was crowned Best Indian Restaurant Outside London by the British Indian Good Food Guide. Media recognition has followed:

The Sun described Raval as “a curry house in Newcastle that stands out for its exceptional quality and innovation.”

Time Out included Raval in its list of the UK’s 20 Best Indian Restaurants, celebrating its bold approach to fine dining.

Located on the iconic Tyne Bridge, Raval invites guests from across the UK to experience its award-winning cuisine.

Book your table today at ravaluk.com and discover why Raval is reshaping the future of Indian fine dining in Britain.