Celebrate World Rakı Week by Yeni Rakı Across London and Beyond

Yeni Rakı, Türkiye’s iconic national spirit, is bringing back the world’s largest celebration of Rakı with a series of events across London, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Paris, Vienna, and Dubai.

It’s time to get in the spirit and celebrate the return of World Rakı Week by Yeni Rakı in cities worldwide from Friday 29th November to Sunday 8th December 2024.

World Rakı Week events will take place across London and other cities.

Visit the House of Yeni Rakı experience centre in Soho to enjoy lunch deals, cocktail hours, creative workshops and live music, including Sofar Sounds and much more.

For the second consecutive year, Rakı-lovers around the globe will come together to raise a glass and celebrate the joy of socialising, festivity, and the uniting of cultures during World Rakı Week by Yeni Rakı. This year, Yeni Rakı, the world’s best-selling Rakı brand, invites you to join in the celebration across London and cities worldwide, from 29th November to 8th December.

From Douglas Blyde of the Evening Standard: “I first experienced Yeni Raki in its heartland – the inimitable, vibrant city of Istanbul – and I’m thrilled to see more people, from far and wide, uncover its distinctive, bright character through the celebration of World Raki Week.”

Experience World Rakı Week in London



For 2024, Londoners will have the opportunity to experience a week-long programme of events across the capital, kicking off with the opening of The House of Yeni Rakı, a two-floor pop-up experience centre in London’s vibrant Soho.

World Rakı Week Event Highlights:



The House of Yeni Rakı:



29th November – 4th December: 12pm – 11pm 58 Greek Street, Soho, W1D 3DY



Step into The House of Yeni Rakı, a vibrant pop-up bar where Türkiye’s most beloved spirit takes centre stage. Open daily from 12pm – 11pm from 29th November – 4th December, the House of Yeni Rakı is set to be the festive season’s hottest pop-up, offering curated cocktails, including a specially-created mulled rakı for the festive season. Guests can also enjoy masterclasses, creative workshops, mezze, and music performances every day. The first 25 people popping in during 6-7pm Rakı Hour will receive a free cocktail.



30/11 – Bottomless Brunch & Yeni Rakı Tasting Masterclass

30/11 – Yeni Rakı x Sofar Sounds

01/12 – Bottomless Brunch & Perfect Serve Masterclass

02/12 – Illustration Workshops with

03/12 – Yeni Raki x Sofar Sounds

Daily Deals



A daily Rakı Hour will see prices of the already reasonably-priced cocktails slashed as punters can enjoy 2-for-1 every day from 6pm – 7pm. The first 25 guests to visit during Rakı Hour will receive a cocktail on the house! Not only that, but Yeni Rakı will be keeping Soho fueled with a daily lunch deal where you can enjoy a cocktail and mezze box at special prices.

Sofar Sounds at The House of Yeni Rakı: 30th November & 3rd December, 58 Greek Street



A blend of music and tradition, Sofar Sounds will transform the House of Yeni Rakı into an intimate concert venue, featuring artists whose sounds embody the community spirit of Rakı drinking. The secret lineups, revealed on the night, will offer an atmospheric experience that connects Istanbul’s culture with London’s vibrant music scene.

The Rabbit x Yeni Rakı: 6th December, The Chelsea Gate



Experience the rhythm of Türkiye at the Turkish Live Music Pub Night by The Rabbit x Yeni Rakı. As part of World Rakı Week, this special evening celebrates the vibrant traditions of Turkish culture, blending the soulful sounds of live music by Icra Heyeti with exceptional culinary and cocktail experiences. Begin the evening with a specially crafted rakı-based cocktail, paired with an Anatolian classic—Kokoreç by the renowned Robin Food. Join us for a celebration that promises to delight the senses and warm the soul!



World Raki Week Closing Party: 7th December, Dükkan



Experience the grand finale of World Raki Week at Dukkan, where traditional Turkish hospitality meets contemporary London dining for an evening of flavours and live entertainment. Begin with a carefully-curated seated dinner featuring modern mezze and perfectly-paired Yeni Raki serves, before the night transforms with live entertainment celebrating the vibrant connection between Turkish and British culture. Win a culinary workshop with Meliz Berg: 12th December, CORD by Le Cordon Bleu



Learn to create an authentic Turkish mezze spread under the guidance of Meliz Berg, renowned chef and cookbook author. The workshop will showcase how to pair mezze with Yeni Rakı, allowing participants to enjoy a traditional Rakı table experience.

