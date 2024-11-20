Pow Food Introduces the UK’s First Nutrition-Focused Meal Bundles for New Parents

Pow Food, an award-winning provider of nutritious and convenient meal solutions, is proud to unveil its New Parent Meal Bundles. These bundles are specifically designed for the critical early stages of parenthood, covering the 0-3 month and 4+ month periods. Developed in collaboration with leading nutritionist Lily Soutter, Pow Food has tailored these meal plans to address the unique dietary needs of new parents, making it the first UK home-delivered ready meal service to offer such a specialised solution.

“We’re thrilled to offer this solution of delicious meals for tired parents that can be easily stored in the freezer, and snacks that can be enjoyed with one hand; whether purchased for themselves or gifted from loved ones, they represent our commitment to making life easier and healthier for new parents across the UK,” said founders Ali and Emily, the mother-daughter duo behind Pow Food.

A Practical Solution for Busy New Parents

New parents often face challenges in finding time to prepare nutritious meals while focusing on their newborns. Pow Food’s New Parent Meal Bundles provide a practical solution with balanced, nutritionist-designed meals and snacks crafted from high-quality ingredients. These ready-to-eat meals eliminate the stress of healthy eating, giving parents the freedom to concentrate on their families.

Expert Insight from a Nutritionist and New Mum

Lily Soutter, the nutritionist behind the bundles and a new mother herself, explained: “These New Parent Meal Bundles offer nutritionist-designed, chef-prepared meals to make healthy eating a breeze for busy parents. Each bundle is filled with seven meals and snacks that promote sustained energy, better digestive health, and enhanced postpartum recovery.”

Meals Tailored to Parenthood Stages

Designed with breastfeeding mothers in mind, these meals avoid ingredients like spices and gas-inducing foods to ensure they are gentle on both mum and baby. 4+ Month Bundle: With greater dietary flexibility, this bundle features more diverse flavours, including pulses and spices, to meet evolving nutritional needs.

Easy Snacks for On-the-Go Parents

Pow Food understands the time constraints of parenting, which is why the bundles include “one-handed snacks” for quick and easy energy boosts.

“The superfood brownies were delicious! The breakfast bars and POW balls were great for an easy-to-grab snack, and stopped me from reaching for the biscuit tin when I needed a bit of energy,” wrote Made For Mums in 2024.

Supporting New Parents with Nutritional Convenience

Lily Soutter emphasised the importance of proper nutrition during this demanding stage: “We know how overwhelming the early stages of parenthood can be, and proper nutrition is often the last thing on parents’ minds. Our goal with the New Parent Meal Bundles is to provide convenient, nutrient-dense meals that can support parents through this exciting yet demanding time. We believe parents deserve to nourish themselves while caring for their newborns, and we’re here to help make that possible.”

Key Features of Pow Food’s New Parent Meal Bundles

Available in vegan and flexitarian options.

Seven meals per bundle, serving two people, oven-cooked and ready in under an hour.

Chef-prepared and frozen to preserve nutrients.

Free from gluten, dairy, refined sugar, and low in saturated fat.

About Pow Food

Founded in 2019 by Ali Warburton, with 25+ years of experience in high-end catering, and her daughter Emily Warburton-Adams, a health coach and wellness influencer, Pow Food is on a mission to create nutritious meals that promote longevity and well-being with minimal effort. In February 2023, Pow Food became certified B-Corporation.

All Pow Food meals are made with unrefined, organic grains, British grass-fed meats and free range poultry, sustainably sourced fish, organic plant proteins, no seed oils and locally sourced British produce grown with minimal intervention whenever possible.

The New Parent Bundle is priced at £115.00, with the vegan option available at £105.00. All meals come in double portion sizes. Free shipping on first order and then all orders over £75.