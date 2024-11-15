Matthew PJ Clark Photography Marks 10 Years of Excellence and National Recognition

Matthew PJ Clark Photography, led by Creative Director Matthew Clark in Portsmouth, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a series of remarkable achievements and milestones.

From photographing prestigious events such as the British Banking Awards to capturing the Royal Navy’s RNRMC charity gala aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, Matthew and his team of freelancers now cover over 50 events monthly across the UK. Known for delivering high-quality, next-day media, the business has built a reputation for excellence and reliability.

This year, Matthew’s work received national recognition when he was shortlisted in the 2024 British Photography Awards’ event category. With over 20,000 entries, this prestigious accolade highlights his dedication to producing top-tier photography that stands out in the industry.

Renowned for his rapid same-day photo turnarounds, Clark has become a trusted partner for brands and agencies that depend on striking, shareable visuals to amplify their event marketing efforts.

Matthew’s path to success has not been without challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the events industry to a standstill, forcing him to move in with his grandfather while shielding. During this time, he paused his career but used the opportunity to upskill, expand his network, and prepare for the industry’s revival.

His efforts paid off, with the post-pandemic era bringing a tripling of income and contracts with prominent national brands. His resilience and adaptability were key to bouncing back stronger than ever.

“We’ve built a reputation on capturing moments and delivering high-quality results quickly,” says Matthew Clark. “Our clients know they can rely on us to provide images that don’t just document an event but amplify it, helping them reach wider audiences organically. It’s been an incredible 10 years, and I’m excited to see where we go next.”

Today, Matthew PJ Clark Photography covers a wide range of events, from corporate functions and festivals to charity galas and product launches. The team’s efficient workflow ensures clients receive next-day media, helping them maximise the impact of their events immediately.

For more information on Matthew PJ Clark Photography, visit www.matthewpjclark.co.uk