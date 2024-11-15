Northamptonshire’s Daedalus Launches to Redefine Branding and Design

Daedalus, a newly launched design and branding agency based in Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, is setting out to deliver cutting-edge creative solutions for businesses and organisations, with a special focus on the education sector. Founded by creative duo and life partners Natalie Snee and Jack Castro, the agency aims to empower clients with impactful, professional branding and design.

Offering a range of services, including branding, graphic design, and the development of learning materials, Daedalus is passionate about supporting SMEs and education providers. Their mission is to enhance communication and transform course materials, making learning more accessible and engaging for students and educators alike.

Natalie Snee, who brings over a decade of design expertise to the agency, remarked: “We’ve always been passionate about the power of education to change lives. By partnering with organisations in this sector, we aim to create designs that not only look great but also enhance the learning experience.”

Jack Castro added: “We want to take the stress out of branding and design for educators and businesses alike, delivering solutions that are as innovative as they are practical.”

The agency’s journey is deeply personal for the co-founders. In 2017, Natalie left her job to launch the business, but just a month later, their five-year-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Natalie spent 18 months living in hospital by his side as he underwent six life-saving operations, while Jack balanced work and caring for their younger child, taking weekend hospital shifts. Despite these challenges, the couple persevered, using their experiences to fuel their passion for building a meaningful legacy through Daedalus.

Currently working with a range of SMEs, Daedalus aims to become a key partner for growing businesses. Their services include rebranding, creating literature and bespoke graphics, and developing e-books and training materials tailored to client needs.

For more information about Daedalus and its services, visit daedalus-it.co.uk or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.