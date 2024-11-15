PSA Prime Marine Expands Globally with PrimePlus Service

PSA Prime Marine, a multi-award-winning yacht maintenance company based in the UK, is excited to announce the international launch of its PrimePlus service. This luxury yacht maintenance offering will debut globally in Antigua’s Falmouth Harbour, marking a pivotal step in the company’s expansion.

The PrimePlus service has been selected to deliver a tailored bi-annual maintenance package for an Arcona 385 yacht, ensuring it is fully prepared for the regional hurricane season and in top condition for the following sailing season.

A dedicated two-person team will spend 10 days performing a range of high-quality services, including thorough cleaning, polishing, winch servicing, engine maintenance, rig inspections, and sail checks. This five-figure project highlights PSA Prime Marine’s commitment to excellence and maintaining yachts in peak condition throughout the year.

This international project was secured through a recommendation from a seasoned delivery skipper who recognised PSA Prime Marine’s exceptional expertise. The company has built a strong reputation for its work in key locations such as the Canary Islands and Scandinavia, preparing vessels for a variety of challenging sailing conditions.

Pete Stirling, Co-Founder of PSA Prime Marine, commented, “Taking our PrimePlus service global has always been part of our vision. We’re thrilled to begin this journey in Antigua, working on such a high-calibre project. Our team is ready to bring world-class yacht maintenance to an international audience.”

This expansion follows PSA Prime Marine’s highly successful appearance at this year’s Southampton Boat Show, which resulted in a 17% increase in client numbers.

The PrimePlus service offers a bespoke range of yacht maintenance solutions, customisable to client needs or as an enhancement to their Prime Maintenance package. Services include deck polishing, rig and sail inspections, engine servicing, and interior cleaning. Additional offerings include upholstery cleaning, refrigeration and plumbing repairs, refit management, and yacht delivery. PrimePlus is designed to ensure yachts are always ready for both leisure and professional use.

To learn more about PSA Prime Marine’s yacht maintenance and concierge services, visit www.psaprimemarine.com.