Foreman Snags Ltd Becomes UK’s First Guild-Accredited Surface Repair Company

Foreman Snags Ltd, a Luton-based surface repair specialist, has become the first UK business in its sector to receive accreditation from the prestigious Guild of Master Craftsmen. This groundbreaking achievement cements the company’s status as a leader in surface repair, setting new benchmarks for quality and expertise in the industry.

Under the leadership of founder Luke Evans, Foreman Snags Ltd has built a strong reputation over its eight years of operation. Known for delivering meticulous workmanship and exceptional client service, the company’s accreditation reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence and establishes it as a trusted authority in the field.

“Our accreditation from the Guild is a proud achievement,” said Luke Evans, founder of Foreman Snags Ltd. “It’s a testament to our commitment to excellence and our clients, who know they’re getting the best when they choose us. Being recognised in this way also means we’re accountable for maintaining these standards, which is exactly what Foreman Snags Ltd was founded to deliver.”

Foreman Snags Ltd has experienced significant growth in recent years, earning awards such as the 2023 SME Award for Leaders in the Industry and the 2024 Best Surface Repair Company accolade. The company has also worked on high-profile projects, including snagging work for Great Ormond Street Hospital, showcasing its ability to handle complex and sensitive jobs.

With a growing social media following and strong word-of-mouth recommendations, Luke Evans has become a recognised figure in the industry, further solidifying Foreman Snags Ltd’s reputation as a household name among surface repair specialists.

Looking ahead, the company plans to invest in the future of the trade by establishing an in-house training academy. Having already invested £50,000 in training and development, Foreman Snags Ltd will launch the academy with online courses, followed by an in-person centre offering professional qualifications, including NVQ accreditation, in surface repair.

This new initiative aims to share the company’s unique expertise and set new standards for aspiring technicians in the surface repair industry.

Foreman Snags Ltd’s achievement highlights the value of quality craftsmanship and high standards. The Guild of Master Craftsmen accreditation affirms the company’s leadership in the field and positions it for continued growth. With plans for a training academy, Foreman Snags Ltd is set to redefine the future of surface repair in the UK.