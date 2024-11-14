Mind Food Body Ltd Launches Programme to Tackle Workplace Eating Habits

Hanna Longstaff, The Eating Behaviour Expert and founder of Mind Food Body Ltd., has introduced a new suite of corporate wellness solutions aimed at addressing the widespread issue of destructive eating habits in the workplace.

With over half of employees affected by eating behaviours that negatively impact their mental health, concentration, and productivity, Hanna’s approach focuses on sustainable, long-term solutions instead of quick fixes.

Government data from the ONS shows that 64% of UK adults are overweight and 26% are clinically obese, with many employees struggling with stress-related eating, binge-eating, and obesity-driven behaviours. Mind Food Body Ltd. addresses the subconscious factors behind these patterns, recognising that willpower alone is insufficient to tackle such ingrained habits. Research from the National Institute of Health also indicates that diets fail 95% of the time, which is why Mind Food Body Ltd. offers a more in-depth, transformative approach.

The services offered are diverse and customisable, ranging from 1:1 rapid transformational sessions to tailored educational programmes for companies and the development of practical in-house food policies. These initiatives are designed to empower employees to make lasting positive changes that enhance both their physical and mental health.

By targeting the root causes of harmful eating behaviours, Mind Food Body Ltd. supports companies in improving focus, productivity, and mental well-being while reducing the risk of metabolic issues like Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. The company’s proven success shows that, by overcoming unhealthy food habits, employees can become more engaged, self-assured, and prepared to excel both personally and professionally.

For further information on Mind Food Body Ltd. and its benefits for organisations, visit www.mindfoodbodycoach.com/corporate.