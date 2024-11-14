Standard Valuation Services Grows Chicago Operations

Standard Valuation Services (SVS), a private company specialising in commercial property appraisals and consultancy, has announced a major expansion of its Chicago and regional operations. SVS will welcome seven new team members and introduce additional services through the former owners of Valbridge Property Advisors | Chicago Metro franchise, effective immediately. This strategic move bolsters SVS’s existing service portfolio and strengthens its position in the Midwest.

“This exciting expansion strengthens our company and adds some of the industry’s most respected commercial real estate appraisers to our team,” says Sam Louise, MAI, ASA, founder and CEO of Standard Valuation Services. “Since the beginning, we’ve offered best-in-class appraisals to the Chicago area, and our number one priority is always adding value for our clients. This expansion means bringing on board new specialty expertise, technology, and systems to revolutionise the client experience.”

Founded in 2013, Standard Valuation Services is a leading commercial property valuation firm providing appraisals and consultancy services for various commercial and residential properties in Chicago and the broader Midwest region. SVS has valued over $20 billion in commercial property assets, including high-profile developments like the Uptown Theater and Blarney Island.

Previously, the former owners of the VPA | Chicago Metro franchise offered a wide range of valuation and advisory services throughout the Midwest. This acquisition enables SVS to expand its offerings to include speciality services and litigation support, as well as a notable presence in the Fulton River District. The acquisition also brings the expertise of Gary DeClark, MAI, CRE, FRICS, R/W-AC, with over 40 years of industry experience, and Anthony Mulé, MAI, CCIM, ASA, whose extensive knowledge spans nearly all types of commercial property.

“In my career, there are very few types of properties or purposes for analysis I have not experienced,” says Gary DeClark, MAI, CRE, FRICS, R/W-AC, incoming President of Speciality Services and Litigation Support at Standard Valuation Services. “The experience and creative problem-solving we bring to assignments will only benefit our clients.”

“We are excited to join the Standard Valuation Services team,” added Anthony Mulé, MAI, CCIM, ASA, incoming EVP of Valuation Services at Standard Valuation Services. “Whether it’s navigating the constantly evolving real estate markets, providing litigation support, strategic planning, or in-depth property analysis, we are committed to acting as trusted advisors, helping our clients resolve their most complex valuation needs with confidence.”

DeClark and Mulé bring an impressive portfolio, having valued landmark properties such as The Merchandise Mart and The Drake Hotel in Chicago, along with unique projects, including a valuation of subterranean rights near Wrigley Field.

Standard Valuation Services is headquartered in Willowbrook, IL, and serves clients across Chicago and the wider Midwest region.