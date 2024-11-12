Microsoft, Google, and Apple Lead Gen Z’s Ideal Employers; McDonald’s, KFC and Marines Among Least Favoured

A new study from Gen Z insights firm Prograd has unveiled the 20 employers most desired by the next generation of workers, highlighting tech giants as favourites while fast food chains and the armed forces rank low.

Research conducted by Prograd surveyed 1,997 young people in the UK, aged 15 to 27, revealing that Microsoft, Google, and Apple top the list of companies that Gen Z would most like to work for, while McDonald’s, KFC, and the Royal Marines were ranked as some of the least desirable.

Other major brands like Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Netflix also made the top 20, illustrating the appeal of well-known, innovative companies among young people entering the workforce.

Career Growth and Salary Top Priorities

The study found that career growth is a key focus, with 64% of Gen Z respondents ranking it as a top factor when choosing a job.

Close behind, 58% prioritised salary and benefits, and 50% listed job security among their top five considerations.

Financial Stability Over Passion

In a sign of practicality, 58% of Gen Z said they value financial stability above following personal passions.

When questioned about potential reasons for changing jobs, 63% cited the desire for a higher salary as their primary motivation.

For salary expectations, Gen Z hopes to earn £28,377 in their first full-time role, rising significantly over time, with projected earnings of £55,510 by age 30, £72,537 by 40, and £87,954 by 50.

These figures are notably higher than current UK averages, where 22-29-year-olds earn £30,316 on average, 30-39-year-olds make £37,544, and 40-49-year-olds typically earn £40,040, as reported by the ONS.

Clarissa Muzariri, 18, from London, commented: “Let’s face it, passion doesn’t pay the bills, and with costs continuing to rise, we want careers that help us achieve the lifestyle we want. Big tech companies not only pay well, but they are also places that can give people exciting careers. If companies don’t listen to what young people want, they are going to struggle to attract and hold on to young talent.”

A Shift Away from Long-Term Job Loyalty

Long-term loyalty appears less valued, with 29% of full-time Gen Z workers indicating they might switch jobs within the next two years.

Key motivations include seeking higher pay (63%), career growth (58%), and a better work-life balance (34%).

Gen Z’s Least Desired Employers

The study also revealed which employers Gen Z found least appealing, with McDonald’s and KFC topping the list.

Military services, including the Royal Marines, Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, were also among the least appealing options, along with UK schools and the police force.

This finding suggests a potential recruitment challenge for the public sector and highlights the need for these organisations to adapt if they wish to attract younger talent.

Marco Logiudice, Co-Founder of Prograd, noted, “Companies might think that Gen Z are all about values, but our research shows that employers need to offer more than just good credentials to attract the right talent. Gen Z want high salaries, career progression, job security and positive work environments. Companies that don’t adapt to the needs of this generation risk missing out on the talent that will shape their future success.”

The Top 20 Most Appealing Employers for Gen Z in 2024

Microsoft Google Apple Rolls-Royce BMW Mercedes McLaren YouTube Netflix Samsung Sony Nintendo Jaguar Land Rover Spotify Instagram Warner Brothers UNICEF Cancer Research UK Save the Children Dior

The 20 Most Unappealing Employers for Gen Z in 2024

McDonald’s KFC Royal Marines Royal Navy British Army Deliveroo RAF (Royal Air Force) Just Eat Rescue and Support Service (e.g., Coastguard) Uber Eats Police Force BrewDog UK Schools Fire and Rescue Service Pret A Manger Greggs Ryanair X (Previously Twitter) Primark Costa Coffee