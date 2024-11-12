Damp Lab and eLabNext Partner to Simplify Ordering of Molecular Biology Services

The Design, Automation, Manufacturing, and Processes (DAMP) Lab and eLabNext have announced a new partnership, timed to coincide with the start of the International Workshop for BioManufacturing Automation 2024 at Boston University (BU). The collaboration aims to develop an ordering platform for DAMP Lab’s range of molecular biology services, named DAMP Lab Canvas, which will be integrated with the eLabNext Digital Lab Platform (DLP).

“This initiative could provide an open-ecosystem software to biotech companies and the entire science community that could streamline their manufacturing and discovery processes,” explains Professor Douglas Densmore, PhD, Director of the DAMP Lab. “We chose to collaborate with eLabNext because the platform is so easy to use and the positive, supportive relationship we’ve developed over years of working alongside one another.”

Over recent years, DAMP Lab and eLabNext have collaborated, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, processing 2.4 million COVID-19 tests from 2020 to 2022 to help prevent the virus’s spread on the BU campus. The eLabNext DLP played a key role, serving as a robust ELN and LIMS for protocol storage, inventory management, and sample tracking.

“This collaboration is rooted in an alignment on several foundational values, all to encourage innovation in the scientific community,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “Creating the tools for any organisation to build an ecosystem that connects all of their digital needs to optimise their physical lab operations is a win for everyone. On a more granular level, this collaboration simplifies the ordering process, connects customers directly with vendors, and facilitates the transfer of protocols and other information between eLabNext and other laboratory systems. Together, we hope to garner more engagement in automated LIMS management and ease the burden of order placement with the DAMP Lab.”