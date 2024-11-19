Transense and TIRETASK Introduce Revolutionary Tyre Management System

Transense Technologies plc, a leader in sensor technology and measurement solutions, has announced an exclusive partnership with German software company TIRETASK GmbH to deliver an advanced tyre management system to the UK, North America, and Australia.

This collaboration combines the highly regarded tyre inspection tools from Transense’s Translogik division with TIRETASK’s cutting-edge digital management software to create a comprehensive, all-in-one tyre management solution.

The new system will be available directly from Transense through a flexible monthly subscription model, catering to fleet operators, tyre dealers, and other industry professionals. The solution integrates Translogik’s precision inspection tools, trusted by leading tyre manufacturers and fleet operators worldwide, with TIRETASK’s adaptable software platform.

Designed to simplify tyre management, the bundled solution offers users a centralised system to inspect and manage tyres effectively. This enables access to critical insights on tyre performance, safety, and lifespan. By capturing and analysing tyre data efficiently, fleet operators can reduce operational costs, improve safety standards, and extend tyre life.

“We are thrilled to partner with TIRETASK to offer this comprehensive solution,” said Ryan Maughan, managing director of Transense Technologies.

“By combining Translogik’s inspection tools with TIRETASK’s user-friendly software, we’re bringing commercial vehicle fleet operators and tyre dealers a powerful resource that meets the evolving demands of the sector. This all-in-one system is especially beneficial for vehicle fleet operators in key markets, who can now gain actionable insights into tyre condition and performance, supporting better decision-making and cost savings as well as drastically reducing the time and expense of carrying out fleet tyre checks.”

This partnership also marks TIRETASK’s expansion beyond Germany into the UK, North America, and Australia. Transense and TIRETASK have worked together to adapt the software for these markets, introducing features such as a streamlined tyre audit option for basic management needs and a comprehensive full lifecycle management solution for more advanced requirements.

“We’re excited to introduce our tyre management software to new markets alongside Transense and Translogik,” commented Markus Schubert, co-founder and CEO of TIRETASK GmbH.

“Our platform is designed to enhance fleet efficiency and safety through data-driven decisions. This partnership allows us to provide fleets in English-speaking regions with a unique, integrated solution that brings together the best in tyre inspection and management technology.”