Skyvia Black Friday Offer: Up to 40% Off Data Integration and an Exclusive Anniversary Bundle

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Skyvia, the universal cloud data platform, has launched its largest Black Friday deal to date. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off annual subscriptions along with exclusive benefits for early adopters.

Black Friday Offer Details:

New Customers : Skyvia is offering a 40% discount on any annual subscription, providing access to its advanced tools for data integration and workflow automation.

: Skyvia is offering a 40% discount on any annual subscription, providing access to its advanced tools for data integration and workflow automation. Existing Customers : Current users can benefit from a 30% discount on annual subscription renewals to extend their data capabilities.

: Current users can benefit from a 30% discount on annual subscription renewals to extend their data capabilities. Special Bundle for Annual Data Integration Subscribers: New yearly subscribers to the Data Integration plan will also receive three months of free access to Skyvia’s Automation, Connect, and Query products. This comprehensive bundle is designed to enhance data strategies and improve operational efficiency.

Early Bird Bonuses

The first ten customers to take advantage of the Black Friday deal will receive the following exclusive benefits:

1-on-1 Onboarding Session : Tailored guidance from experts to help integrate Skyvia seamlessly into your data workflows.

: Tailored guidance from experts to help integrate Skyvia seamlessly into your data workflows. Exclusive Demo Session: A detailed overview of Skyvia’s features to maximise its potential for your business objectives.

Limited-Time Offer

Skyvia’s Black Friday deal is available from 14th November to 29th November. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure substantial savings and elevate your business’s data capabilities. Visit Skyvia’s Black Friday page to learn more and claim your offer.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.