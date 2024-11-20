Harnessing Data and Technology to Revolutionise Care: Exemplar Health Care and Radar Healthcare Partnership

Radar Healthcare continues to deepen its collaboration with Exemplar Health Care, using innovative technology to elevate care quality and outcomes. This partnership demonstrates how Radar Healthcare’s user-friendly platform creates safer living environments by streamlining processes and providing comprehensive data insights in a centralised system.

Leaders at Exemplar Health Care have highlighted the transformative impact of Radar Healthcare. The platform supports evidence-based decisions, encourages a positive reporting culture, and improves overall care and wellbeing.

Mark Henry, Head of Behavioural Support and Mental Health at Exemplar Health Care, said: “Since implementing Radar Healthcare, we can provide support to the services much faster than before. For example, as a complex care provider, many of the people we support display behaviours of concern. Whereas before, we didn’t get central oversight of incidents, we now get real-time alerts and have access to data at our fingertips, so we can respond quicker, analyse trends and make evidence-based decisions. Using the data to reduce these incidents has significantly improved people’s quality of life.”

The partnership has delivered remarkable achievements:

Improved Quality of Life for Residents: Faster reporting has enabled quicker responses, reducing serious incidents and positively impacting health and wellbeing.

Faster reporting has enabled quicker responses, reducing serious incidents and positively impacting health and wellbeing. Streamlined Incident Reporting and Data Collection: A 64% increase in incidents reported in FY24 compared to FY23, eliminating a cumbersome paper-based system.

A 64% increase in incidents reported in FY24 compared to FY23, eliminating a cumbersome paper-based system. Real-Time Tracking for Immediate Action: Over 1 million care interactions are monitored annually, enabling timely responses and better support.

Over 1 million care interactions are monitored annually, enabling timely responses and better support. Reduction in Physical Aggression and Restraint Incidents: A 50% year-on-year reduction in restraint incidents and related injuries.

A 50% year-on-year reduction in restraint incidents and related injuries. Centralised Document Management: Improved accessibility to company policies, embedded across the organisation.

Improved accessibility to company policies, embedded across the organisation. Positive Staff Feedback: Frontline staff have praised the improvements in reporting incidents and complaints.

Transforming Incident Management

Six years ago, Exemplar Health Care transitioned from a paper-based system to Radar Healthcare, dramatically reducing harm risks and streamlining processes. Helen Baxendale, Clinical Director, remarked, “complaints and compliments, now reported organisation-wide, bring positive affirmations to executive and board meetings.”

Digitised Health and Safety Audit Processes

James Haggarty, Head of Health and Safety, highlighted the ease of navigating the digitised system, saying, “our health and safety audit objectives have been met and exceeded, with the new system much easier to navigate.”

Real-Time Data at Your Fingertips

Mark Henry emphasised, “the biggest benefit is the speed of information. Previously, collating paper records took weeks; now, it’s just three clicks.”

Streamlining Compliance

Jenna Wood, Head of Marketing, outlined the benefits of Radar Healthcare’s Document Management System: “allowing centralised policy management and easy access to the most up-to-date documentation, with clear version control and the ability to track whether colleagues have read and accepted updates.”

Celebrating Success

Helen Baxendale concluded, “the investment into Radar Healthcare is totally justified.” James Haggarty added, “Radar Healthcare is the platform for a healthcare organisation.”

For further information, please contact: Justine Abson, Head of Marketing at Radar Healthcare.