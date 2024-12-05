Findings from UX Connect Indicate Large Foldable Phones Could Replace Tablets and Laptops

A new report by UX Connect reveals that owners of large-screen foldable phones are increasingly sidelining their tablets and laptops, as these devices reshape user habits.

The generous screen size of these foldable phones often means users feel less need to carry their tablets, while also offering a superior experience for watching videos, gaming, productivity tasks, and multi-tasking.

The study highlights that size is a crucial factor influencing the choices of both compact and large foldable phone users. Compact foldable owners tend to value the convenience of a smaller, more discreet device, whereas those with larger models prioritise the enhanced screen size when unfolded, which still remains portable and easy to handle.

Paul Brown, the report’s author and Head of Research at UX Connect, remarked: “The screen crease or hinge is a major concern for foldable owners. Many have experienced issues with the screen/crease being unreliable or breaking. This is something the manufacturers need to improve.”

To download a complimentary copy of the report, click here.