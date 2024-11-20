hSo Rebrands as Syntura, Cementing Leadership in Digital Transformation

hSo, a prominent provider of infrastructure services, has announced its rebrand to Syntura following the acquisition of FITTS, a UK and East Africa-based digital transformation leader. This rebranding reflects Syntura’s evolution into a comprehensive technology partner, enabling organisations to navigate the challenges of digital transformation effectively.

For years, hSo has delivered secure and reliable connectivity and hosting services. With the acquisition of FITTS, the rebranding to Syntura marks a significant expansion of its offerings, which now include a full suite of digital transformation services such as modern workplace solutions, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and IT resilience.

Chris Evans, Managing Director at Syntura, commented: “As an xSP, we’ve always been committed to providing reliable, secure connectivity. Today, we’re evolving to become an even more comprehensive technology partner for organisations in the private and public sectors. We continue to work closely with our customers to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions. Our expanded offerings, including cloud migration, cybersecurity, and modern workplace, are powered by strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and Fortinet. This next step in our evolution, as Syntura, underscores our dedication to helping clients navigate the complex digital landscape and achieve their business goals.”

Syntura’s strengthened capabilities and collaborations with global technology leaders enable the company to offer innovative, people-centred solutions designed to foster business growth. The company’s approach focuses on tailoring solutions to meet each client’s unique requirements, ensuring a personalised and effective digital transformation journey.

As a global technology partner, Syntura delivers advisory, infrastructure, and managed services to empower organisations. Its services span modern workplace solutions, cloud adoption, secure communications, and IT resilience, positioning it as a leader in digital transformation.

By understanding the distinct needs of each organisation and its teams, Syntura offers more than just technology—it provides tailored, human-centric solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency and preparing businesses for future challenges.

To learn more about Syntura, visit www.syntura.io.