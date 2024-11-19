Skyvia Celebrates a Decade of Innovation in the Data Integration Sector

Skyvia, a universal cloud data platform, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary this November. Established in 2014, the company has grown from a small team focused on Salesforce Data Loader into a leading data integration platform with over 50 professionals and a customer base exceeding 2,000 businesses worldwide.
From its inception, Skyvia’s mission has been to empower businesses with seamless data connectivity, enabling informed decision-making and unlocking the full potential of their data. Beginning with the launch of Salesforce Data Loader in 2014, the platform has continuously evolved to meet the increasing demands of data-driven enterprises.
Skyvia’s key milestones include the introduction of Backup and Query tools in 2015, Connect for API integration in 2018, and the launch of Data Flow and Control Flow tools in 2021. Most recently, in 2024, Skyvia debuted Automation, a powerful new product designed to connect business applications and automate complex workflows, reducing repetitive manual tasks.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve focused on delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that empower companies of all sizes to manage their data effectively,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. “Our journey has always been on advancing data integration solutions, but ultimately, it’s about helping our clients to achieve meaningful, data-driven results in every aspect of their business.”
Recognition and Awards
- Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius
- Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius
- Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.7/10 on TrustRadius
- ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL
- Workflow Automation
- SaaS Backup & Restore
- Real-Time Connectivity
- Online SQL Query Builder