Skyvia Celebrates a Decade of Innovation in the Data Integration Sector

Skyvia, a universal cloud data platform, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary this November. Established in 2014, the company has grown from a small team focused on Salesforce Data Loader into a leading data integration platform with over 50 professionals and a customer base exceeding 2,000 businesses worldwide.

From its inception, Skyvia’s mission has been to empower businesses with seamless data connectivity, enabling informed decision-making and unlocking the full potential of their data. Beginning with the launch of Salesforce Data Loader in 2014, the platform has continuously evolved to meet the increasing demands of data-driven enterprises.

Skyvia’s key milestones include the introduction of Backup and Query tools in 2015, Connect for API integration in 2018, and the launch of Data Flow and Control Flow tools in 2021. Most recently, in 2024, Skyvia debuted Automation, a powerful new product designed to connect business applications and automate complex workflows, reducing repetitive manual tasks.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve focused on delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that empower companies of all sizes to manage their data effectively,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. “Our journey has always been on advancing data integration solutions, but ultimately, it’s about helping our clients to achieve meaningful, data-driven results in every aspect of their business.”

Skyvia’s Partner Program

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, Skyvia invites businesses to join its Partner Program, an opportunity designed to help companies meet a wide range of clients’ data integration needs. With a network of over 370 members, Skyvia welcomes you to partner, whether you’re a System Integrator, IT Consultant, MSP or Value Added Reseller, Software Vendor, Business Analyst, or CRM Consultant. Skyvia encourages companies to join its Partner Program to benefit from a rewarding, collaborative partnership and strengthen their presence in the SaaS data integration space.



Recognition and Awards

Skyvia’s focus on ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and scalability has earned it multiple top ratings:

Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius

on TrustRadius Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius

on G2 and TrustRadius Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.7/10 on TrustRadius

Moving forward, Skyvia continues its mission to democratize the Data Integration market and create user-friendly solutions that work for both business users and IT specialists.

About Skyvia

190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others. Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.