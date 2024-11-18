MarketOne International Enhances Leadership Team with Strategic CRO Appointment

MarketOne International, a prominent global B2B marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Mike Turcotte as Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas, marking a key development in its senior leadership team.

Turcotte re-joins MarketOne following a successful seven-year career at Salesforce, where he held the position of VP, Financial Services. During this time, he led the Insurance and Asset Management division across the Eastern and Northeastern United States, focusing on driving customer success through Salesforce’s Customer360 and other platform solutions. His efforts yielded significant growth across enterprise-level accounts.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the B2B sector undergoes significant transformation, influenced by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and the introduction of advanced intent and data platforms. MarketOne is embracing this evolution, forming strategic partnerships with leading firms such as 6Sense, Qualified, and Tealium to provide cutting-edge, full-funnel demand generation solutions. These collaborations empower enterprise clients to harness data-driven marketing approaches, ensuring that messaging, timing, and channels are tailored precisely to customer needs.

“The B2B marketing landscape has reached an inflection point, and MarketOne’s evolution in recent years positions us perfectly to help enterprises navigate this change,” said Turcotte. “The convergence of AI-driven insights and intent data has created unprecedented opportunities for precise, personalised customer engagement at scale. I’m energised by the prospect of bringing these capabilities to enterprise organisations seeking to transform their revenue operations.”

Fred Ewald, CEO of MarketOne International, commented: “Mike’s return to MarketOne brings a powerful combination of institutional knowledge and enterprise expertise gained at Salesforce – as an SFDC partner for the past five years, we’re excited to further strengthen this relationship as we help enterprises move beyond traditional email marketing to orchestrate true omnichannel experiences. His deep understanding of both the marketing technology landscape and enterprise customer needs will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their revenue acceleration goals.”

Before joining Salesforce, Turcotte was a key member of MarketOne’s business development team between 2010 and 2016, playing a crucial role in the agency’s early growth and positioning within the market.