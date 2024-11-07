Luc de Brabandere’s Newest Book: The Art of Thinking in a Digital World

The Peter Lang Group proudly announces the release of Luc de Brabandere’s latest scholarly work, The Art of Thinking in a Digital World, by the acclaimed author and corporate philosopher.

The Art of Thinking in a Digital World offers a rich combination of autobiography, business tool, university-level course, and the legacy of Luc de Brabandere. In this timely book, de Brabandere explores the crucial skill of thinking within today’s digital era, where artificial intelligence (AI) has an increasingly significant influence. As human thought processes shift from those of past decades, it is essential to re-examine how the brain works and adapts to this new context.

Through historical illustrations, the book provides a framework to help readers understand the evolution of mental models and why they must adapt. Luc de Brabandere examines our digital landscape by focusing on three key modes of thought: logical, creative, and critical thinking.

The author introduces readers to his indispensable toolkit for navigating thought in our fast-paced digital environment. As he observes, “a machine can’t be creative or responsible, so the more machines there are, the more thinking we humans will need to do.”

About the Author

Luc de Brabandere has degrees in Applied Mathematics and Philosophy from the Université Catholique de Louvain. He is a Fellow of BCG and co-founder of Cartoonbase, a visual storytelling consulting firm. He has published over twenty books about creativity and philosophy, including The Forgotten Half of Change and Thinking in New Boxes in collaboration with Alan Iny. He helps executives to consider their strategic vision and is a visiting professor in several universities. His experience and expertise in business, creativity and philosophy culminate in this insightful book. The Art of Thinking in a Digital World is Luc de Brabandere’s 22nd published book.

The Art of Thinking in a Digital World is available in print and e-book format and can be purchased from www.peterlang.com, online retailers including Amazon, Apple, specialist bookstores, and more.

