Istanbul Expo 2025: Europe’s Carpet Buyers to Explore Trends

From 7-10 January, the Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 at Istanbul Expo Centre will bring European buyers together to explore the latest in carpet and flooring innovations. The addition of three extra halls enhances the event’s capacity for international networking.

The Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 (CFE) is progressing towards its January dates, with exhibitor registrations and marketing efforts underway. Following a successful debut in December 2023, the expo expands to 120,000 square metres, allowing for more exhibitors and an increased visitor count.

The inaugural edition welcomed over 21,000 visitors from 103 countries, prompting the 2025 event to add three additional halls. Co-organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group, Istanbul Carpet Exporters Association, and Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association, CFE 2025 will draw industry experts from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

Spotlighting Carpet and Flooring Innovations

Attendees will see a wide array of carpets, rugs, and flooring solutions, from handmade to machine-made, as well as textile floor coverings. Sessions focused on future market trends and innovations will also be available.

“As one of the fastest-growing exhibitions in the sector, CFE 2025 will offer a dynamic platform for global carpet and flooring professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities. The fair’s continued expansion reflects the industry’s strong demand and Türkiye’s leading role in the global market,” said Ilhan Ersozlu, General Manager of Tüyap Fairs Production Inc.

Fostering Market Growth

The Carpet and Flooring Expo offers Anatolian businesses a path to global markets, presenting branded products that strengthen both existing and new business relationships. With Türkiye’s carpet exports valued over US$ 2.8 billion, further growth is anticipated through this event.

For more information on participation, please visit http://www.icfexpo.com.