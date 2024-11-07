SafeHarbor Employers Alliance Names Kenna Smith as Chief Operating Officer to Bolster Operations and Propel Strategic Expansion

SafeHarbor Employers Alliance, a prominent provider of AI-enhanced safety and workers’ compensation solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, has appointed Kenna Smith as its Chief Operating Officer. With over 15 years of expertise in operational management within the technology and safety sectors, Smith joins SafeHarbor to spearhead operations and growth initiatives as the company advances its transformative approach to workers’ compensation and safety solutions for small businesses.

Kenna Smith’s appointment aligns with SafeHarbor’s response to an increasing demand for its pioneering platform, which is designed to enhance workplace safety while reducing costs for smaller businesses across diverse sectors, including industrial, construction, automotive, and healthcare. In her role, Smith will concentrate on broadening SafeHarbor’s service offerings, optimising operational effectiveness, and ensuring seamless access to the company’s AI-powered safety and claims management solutions for its customers.

Mark Smith, Founder of SafeHarbor Employers Alliance, voiced his enthusiasm about Kenna’s new role, saying, “Kenna has been instrumental in shaping SafeHarbor’s strategic direction from day one. Her deep understanding of operational dynamics in tech-driven safety solutions, combined with her commitment to supporting small businesses, makes her the ideal choice to lead SafeHarbor’s operational journey. With Kenna on board as COO, we are well-positioned to drive further innovation and bring our unique solutions to even more business owners.”

Kenna Smith also shared her aspirations for her new role, highlighting her dedication to SafeHarbor’s mission: “I am thrilled to step into this role at a time when the company is on the brink of transforming safety and workers’ compensation management for small and medium-sized enterprises. By making sophisticated safety tools accessible to all, we are empowering business owners to protect their employees while reducing costs and increasing compliance. I look forward to building on SafeHarbor’s foundation to deliver lasting value for our clients.”

SafeHarbor’s suite of solutions, which includes Safety Engagement Software, Virtual MD Triage, and Comprehensive Claims Management, supports small businesses in managing safety procedures with efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Under Kenna Smith’s operational guidance, SafeHarbor aims to broaden its reach and influence within the safety and workers’ compensation sector, providing unparalleled support to small businesses nationwide.

For further details on SafeHarbor Employers Alliance and its leading solutions, visit www.safeharborea.com.