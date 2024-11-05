Briars Group Welcomes Three New Board Members as It Pursues Bold Growth Plans

Briars Group, a leading firm in global expansion, has announced the appointment of three senior executives to its board as the company moves ahead with its ambitious growth strategy.

With a 30-year track record, Briars Group has supported over 3,000 companies in expanding their operations across 150 countries worldwide.

Helen Grey, Phill Anderson, and Stefan Dunn have been appointed to key roles within the business, each bringing a wealth of expertise from their respective industries.

Helen Grey joins as Global Sales Director, bringing 20 years of experience within the software and services sectors. She previously led Sage’s Field Sales Accounting Division and has since developed global solutions in accounting, payroll, and HR services.

Phill Anderson steps into the role of Global HR Director at Briars Group, where he will draw on his expertise in human capital planning and facilitating large-scale business growth. Anderson has successfully led numerous HR initiatives during mergers and acquisitions both in the UK and internationally and has been instrumental in private equity ownership transitions.

Stefan Dunn has been named Global Transformation Director and will focus on helping companies optimise their operations, future-proof their businesses, and accelerate their growth. With more than 18 years of experience in outsourced professional services, Dunn has a strong track record of driving global expansion through technology, automation, and innovation.

These appointments complement Briars Group’s existing board, which already boasts three decades of global expansion expertise. Chief Financial Officer Gemma Bignell and Client Solutions Director Emma Lisauskas have each contributed significantly to the firm’s success over the past 30 years.

Andrew Fahey, CEO of Briars Group, commented: “We are thrilled that Helen, Phill and Stefan have joined the team, and they each add vital experience to the business at board level.

“The expertise that these appointments bring to the team across HR, accountancy and outsourced professional services will prove invaluable and gives us a board that can not only drive customer experience, product development and growth but one which is accustomed to M&A and investor cycles. This puts us in a great position to take the company forward.”

These new appointments come as Briars Group prepares to implement exciting expansion plans for 2025. The company plans to establish regional hubs throughout the UK and expand its footprint in North America, Europe, and Asia.

With 67% of the board newly appointed, including four directors with extensive experience in global roles, EMEA operations, and leadership within blue-chip brands, Briars Group is harnessing world-class leadership to drive its international growth. This will further enhance its commitment to providing unparalleled service, which the company considers its unique selling point.

Andrew added: “We have built up a strong reputation for helping businesses expand over the last 30 years and now feel the time is right to grow our presence globally.

“The new appointments are a vital part of our goal to become undeniably the number one provider of international business expansion services and I am excited to see the effect they will have on our operations in the months ahead. This will undoubtedly drive forward our clients’ experience, which remains our top priority.”

Briars Group acts as a trusted global and local partner to clients across a range of sectors, offering a comprehensive suite of services for international expansion. The company provides expertise in accounting, tax, HR and payroll, international banking, foreign exchange, and global mobility solutions.

To discover more about how Briars Group is transforming global expansion, visit www.briarsgroup.com.