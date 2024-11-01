The Code Registry Debuts Free AI-Based Code Escrow Service

Platform set to transform the industry with advanced technology and an innovative business strategy

The Code Registry, a leader in AI-enabled software asset management solutions, has today launched a free software code escrow service. This groundbreaking service aims to make secure code escrow accessible to all businesses, utilising cutting-edge technology paired with an innovative business model.

Historically, the high cost and complexity of software code escrow services have restricted their availability to large firms. The Code Registry’s new offering breaks these barriers, providing a free and easy-to-use platform that ensures the continuity and security of software assets for developers and end-users.

“Our mission has always been to democratise access to essential software services,” said Mark Purdy, CEO of The Code Registry. “By offering a free code escrow solution, we’re empowering businesses to protect their software investments without the prohibitive costs typically associated with these services. This is more than just a product launch; it’s a call for industry-wide change.”

The platform incorporates state-of-the-art encryption and AI, facilitating secure storage and code analysis, which serves as irrefutable proof of ownership and authenticity. Users can deposit, manage, and retrieve code with ease while ensuring full compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The goal of this service is to provide business leaders with the intelligence and assurance needed to take an active role in their software development processes.

Key Features:

Free to Use: No subscription fees or hidden charges, making it accessible to small businesses and start-ups.

Top-Level Security: Advanced encryption and AI-driven anonymity protect intellectual property.

User-Friendly Platform: Simple processes for code deposit and management.

AI-Enhanced Insights: Understand risks, compliance, and performance alongside code security.

“The industry has been stagnant for too long, burdened by outdated practices and exorbitant fees,” added Purdy. “Our innovative approach not only disrupts the current market but also sets a new standard for how software assets are secured and managed.”

The launch of this service marks The Code Registry’s commitment to innovation and its goal of creating a safer, more equitable software industry.

