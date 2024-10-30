Sera Systems and CAMP Digital Join Forces to Transform Residential Field Services

A new partnership between Sera Systems and CAMP Digital integrates Sera’s Field Service Management software with CAMP Digital’s marketing solutions, streamlining operations and boosting growth for home service businesses.

Sera Systems and CAMP Digital have announced an exciting strategic partnership that merges Sera’s Field Service Management platform with CAMP Digital’s marketing expertise. This collaboration equips residential field service companies—such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical providers—with tools to simplify operations and enhance their marketing efforts, driving business growth.

Through this integration, Sera’s dispatch, scheduling, and billing software now connects seamlessly with CAMP Digital’s Capacity Pro Dashboard, aligning marketing strategies with operational needs in real time. This feature allows businesses to tailor advertising campaigns to their current job capacity, optimising ad spending to maximise results. By combining marketing insights with operational data, home service providers can strengthen customer engagement, increase sales opportunities, and boost revenue.

About Sera Systems

Sera Systems is revolutionising the $400 billion residential services market with its AI-powered all-in-one platform, designed to simplify dispatch, scheduling, and billing processes. Created by field service professionals, Sera’s solution offers easy-to-use automation and real-time insights, helping companies focus on key growth and profitability areas. Businesses using Sera typically report a 58% rise in revenue and a 50% increase in EBITDA within the first year.

About CAMP Digital

CAMP Digital is a specialist in digital marketing for residential service companies, offering a data-driven approach to search engine marketing, website development, and lead generation. The agency helps service providers attract quality leads, improve online visibility, and maximise their marketing return on investment (ROI).

Transforming Residential Field Services

This partnership delivers a seamless experience, bringing together Sera’s Field Service Management software with CAMP Digital’s marketing solutions. Together, they aim to transform the customer journey, from initial lead generation to job completion.

“Sera Systems is proud to partner with CAMP Digital to provide an end-to-end solution for residential field service companies,” said Billy Stevens, CEO of Sera Systems. “By integrating our platform with CAMP Digital’s marketing, we’re equipping business owners with the tools they need to drive higher value calls while taking the guesswork out of the process.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sera and bring our marketing expertise to even more field service companies,” said Kate Donovan, CEO of CAMP Digital. “Together, we’re making it easier for service providers to capture leads, manage jobs, and grow their businesses in one place.”

A Future of Growth and Efficiency

With a shared commitment to advancing efficiency and profitability, Sera Systems and CAMP Digital are helping residential field service businesses reach new heights through innovative solutions that integrate marketing and operations.

For more details on the partnership between Sera and CAMP Digital, visit the Sera website or CAMP Digital’s website.