Esin Akan’s Versatile 6-in-1 Leather Handbag Reaches 300% of Funding Goal on Kickstarter

Esin Akan, an award-winning designer renowned for her premium handbags, has launched her highly anticipated 6-in-1 Wimbledon Olive Leather Handbag on Kickstarter, reaching 300% of the funding target in just three days. This overwhelming success highlights a strong market for sustainable luxury bags that deliver on both style and versatility at an accessible price. The campaign runs until Monday, 25th November, allowing backers the chance to secure this innovative handbag at an exclusive launch price.

The 6-in-1 Wimbledon Olive Leather Handbag delivers luxury without the inflated price tag. Made from plant-based olive leather, this adaptable handbag provides consumers with outstanding quality and craftsmanship at an accessible cost, without the typical luxury mark-up. Designed for the modern, eco-conscious woman, this bag offers a stylish solution for all occasions — from work to workouts, business meetings to casual outings.

Six Reasons Why the 6-in-1 Wimbledon Bag Stands Out:

Six Modes, One Bag: The 6-in-1 Wimbledon Backpack is celebrated for its versatility, allowing it to be carried in six different styles. It effortlessly transitions from professional to casual or sporty to elegant, making it ideal for daily use, weekends, travel, or evening events. Its interior design includes several pockets and compartments for organised and convenient access to essentials. Sustainable Olive Leather: Esin Akan prioritises sustainability, and the Wimbledon Bag is crafted from olive leather, a plant-based, eco-friendly substitute for calf leather. Made from olive oil industry by-products, this leather is biodegradable, cruelty-free, and free from PVC, offering the durability and sophistication of traditional leather while addressing plastic pollution and global warming. Like a fine wine, it ages gracefully over time. Luxury without the Price Tag: Esin Akan collaborates with some of Europe’s finest luxury bag factories to produce her bags using top-quality materials. Unlike conventional luxury brands, her bags are not subjected to unnecessary mark-up, allowing customers to enjoy superior craftsmanship and a timeless look at a fraction of the usual cost. Built to Last: The 6-in-1 Wimbledon Bag is designed for durability, featuring water-resistant and scratch-resistant properties. The bag’s high-quality metal details resist tarnishing, and the edging won’t peel, ensuring it remains a stylish companion for years to come. Thoughtful Interiors: With carefully arranged pockets and compartments, the Wimbledon bag is as practical as it is stylish, keeping essentials perfectly in order. Award-Winning Designer: Esin Akan, a London-based designer with experience at high-end brands like Burberry and Anya Hindmarch, brings her expertise in sustainable design to her handbag line. With education from Milan and an MBA from London Business School, she is dedicated to creating stylish, versatile pieces.

Esin Akan’s handbags empower women to make a statement with accessories that blend sustainability, practicality, and luxury. Visit the Kickstarter page to secure the Wimbledon Bag at a special introductory price.