Stacuity Names John Freeman as CEO to Drive Growth Strategy

Stacuity, a leading provider of IoT and Enterprise Data connectivity solutions, has appointed John Freeman as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). John, who brings over 15 years of leadership expertise, is recognised for driving growth and innovation within the telecommunications and technology industries.

Stacuity is entering an ambitious growth phase, focusing on continued technological advancements under the direction of founder Mike Bromwich. Until now, Mike has been fulfilling both CEO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) responsibilities.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mike remarked: “As we enter our fifth year, we’re delighted to welcome John as CEO following his involvement as an advisor throughout 2024. John’s industry knowledge and experience, combined with his visionary leadership style, make him the ideal candidate to lead Stacuity into our next chapter.

“John’s appointment will also enable me, as CTO, to focus on ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in delivering unique propositions that allow our customers to capitalise on the exponential growth in IoT and Enterprise Data use cases. We have a clearly defined product roadmap developed in response to customer and industry requirements, which includes accelerating the expansion of our global network (including Edge-as-a-Service), the addition of voice services, and integration with key strategic partners in the coming 12 months.”

In his new capacity, John will oversee Stacuity’s strategic direction, with a primary focus on expanding the company’s international reach and delivering transformative solutions across multiple market channels.

John previously held senior executive roles, including Chief Technology Officer at Arkessa, acquired by Wireless Logic. In that position, he led both business and technology transformations that generated exponential revenue growth.

Commenting on his new position, John said: “I am honoured to join Stacuity as its new CEO. The company’s proposition and ambition is incredibly exciting, addressing a number of markets with an innovative approach to connectivity that is transforming the way businesses harness the power of IoT. I look forward to working with the talented team, building on the strong foundations in place, driving new innovations, and continuing to deliver value to our partners and customers.”

Stacuity’s advanced platform equips partners and enterprises with adaptable, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions, enabling the seamless management of enterprise data across various industries.