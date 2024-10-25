Novae.Travel Unveils World’s First Multi-Agent AI Travel Platform

Novae.Travel, an AI-focused travel platform, has launched the world’s first fully functional multi-agent AI system for comprehensive, end-to-end travel planning. This platform’s architecture represents a substantial leap forward in AI-powered travel solutions, offering precision and personalised recommendations. Unlike conventional single-assistant systems, Novae.Travel’s multi-agent setup is more scalable, flexible, and tailored to meet complex travel needs.

The platform uses specialised AI agents that work collaboratively, each focusing on specific elements of travel such as flights, accommodation, budgeting, and activities, ensuring every travel detail is covered with precision.

For example, when planning a journey from London to Bangkok, the system accounts for time zones, flight durations, and layovers, building itineraries that align seamlessly with travellers’ schedules. Whether recommending the fastest route or suggesting local attractions in real-time, Novae.Travel’s multi-agent AI provides reliable, context-aware suggestions that set it apart from traditional AI platforms.

“Planning fully integrated and personalised holidays using AI has eluded all AI travel planners until now,” says Chinedu Achara, Founder and Managing Director of Proaptus Ltd. “Our multi-agent system enables us to deliver a level of precision and personalisation that sets us apart from other AI travel platforms.”

Novae.Travel was designed to address the limitations of single-assistant systems. Through its modular, multi-agent structure, the platform is equipped to handle intricate travel itineraries with enhanced flexibility and adaptability. Each agent is optimised for its role, allowing the platform to evolve seamlessly with new features.

Dedicated agents handle tasks such as budget breakdowns, detailed cost listings, and real-time recommendations based on location, a significant improvement over traditional systems, which often struggle to provide complete or reliable itineraries.

Key Benefits of Novae.Travel’s Multi-Agent Design:

Intelligent Itinerary Creation: Customised plans consider flight times, accommodation, activities, and local highlights.

Dynamic Mode Selection: The platform selects the best travel mode—driving, public transport, or flights—using real-time data.

Accurate Local Suggestions: Novae.Travel avoids AI “hallucinations,” delivering relevant, grounded recommendations.

Personalised Budgeting: With itemised expenses, users gain clear budget insights, ensuring full visibility of trip costs.

Novae.Travel is currently available at no cost, inviting users to experience its powerful AI system firsthand at novae.travel, where they can create custom itineraries, budgets, and booking options.

Proaptus is also developing Novae.Lighthouse, a platform using the same multi-agent AI architecture for critical infrastructure monitoring, including fibre optic and rail systems, showcasing the versatility of this technology beyond the travel sector.