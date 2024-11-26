Jet BI Launches Smart Shelf for Efficient Inventory Management

Jet BI has unveiled its latest innovation, the Smart Shelf, a cutting-edge IoT solution designed to optimise inventory management. The product, launched on Kickstarter on 21st November 2024, aims to address inefficiencies in traditional manual inventory practices.

One of the common challenges faced by businesses is inaccurate demand forecasting, which can result in overstocking or stock shortages. Overstocking leads to higher storage costs and wasted resources, while being out of stock can cause lost sales and customer dissatisfaction.

In response to these issues, Jet BI developed the Smart Shelf, an IoT-enabled device equipped with sensors such as gas sensors, GPS, and others. This innovative solution ensures more efficient inventory management by reducing excess stock and minimising shortages, directly impacting profitability and resource optimisation.

Jet BI co-founder, Andrey Bosak, commented: “Smart Shelf can help you manage purchasing and give you peace of mind. It’s perfect for your small business or big family, and you can customise it with your branding or integrate it with other systems. This is our first Kickstarter project, and we believe it will resonate with our audience, as Smart Shelf simplifies inventory management and reduces operational costs.”

The Smart Shelf has already gained interest from businesses seeking to automate processes and embrace digital transformation. Companies across various industries are exploring the technology’s potential to reduce costs, minimise human error, and enhance inventory efficiency.

Jet BI is also planning future enhancements for the Smart Shelf, including integration with advanced management and analytics systems, as well as features tailored for more complex use cases. The company aims to expand the solution’s functionality to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

About Jet BI

Jet BI is a consulting company that implements CRM and BI solutions, provides product development and systems integration services. Jet BI has headquarteres in Dublin and serves customers for over 11 years.